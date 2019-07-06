SIERRA VISTA — She can sit on command, is totally potty-trained and could eat Cheerios gently from an outstretched hand all day if she had the time.
SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, James “Eddie” Weathers sent a letter to all members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 572 resigning from his position of chapter commander.
After opening its doors 18 months ago, Southwest Motor Services Group LLC, a used car dealership in Huachuca City, is proposing to expand its operations.
SIERRA VISTA — The City of Sierra Vista will implement a new route system for Vista Transit on July 1, after fin…
BISBEE — The possibility of selling the first floor of the city–owned historic building which houses the U.S. Po…
SIERRA VISTA — With its curbside recycling program coming to an end, the city of Sierra Vista is partnering with…
'Nightmare of epic proportions': County searching for solutions as $33 million retirement debt looms
BISBEE — Facing over $33 million unfunded liability for the Public Safety Personnel and Retirement System (PSPRS…
Our adoption fee is $40 which includes spay/neuter, feline leukemia/aids test for cats and all shots. Dogs are m…
In 1996, Daniela Girlinghouse trained her first dog.
QUESTION: What should pet owners do to keep their four-legged friends safe during the hot summer months?
QUESTION: What is the status of the surgical suite at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center?
SIERRA VISTA — As Spring swings into gear, some of Arizona’s most iconic — and misunderstood — residents begin t…
TUCSON — The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing their summer youth camp to Tucson at the end of this month.
TUCSON — After setting new track records in the Outlaw Late Model and Modified divisions Saturday at Tucson Spee…
Sierra Vista and Bisbee faced off in the first game of the Little League Senior Tournament Thursday night. Sierr…
SIERRA VISTA — The Royals, a Tucson travel softball organization, gave back to the athletes of Sierra Vista and …
BISBEE — The Bisbee High School track and field coaches will hold free instructional clinics each Saturday for e…
SIERRA VISTA — There’s no offseason for the Buena High School football team.
SIERRA VISTA — Some will call Darick Hall’s path to the pros destiny, but he and those close to him will say it’…
SIERRA VISTA — Perseverance and hard work have allowed Briggs Duce to achieve what he’s set out to do in the gam…
SIERRA VISTA — With a love of motorbikes since she was 8 years old, it only made sense that someday Bonnie Gordo…
It was sometime around 1958 that 14-year-old Tish Hiestand started street racing, tearing up the backroads of Od…
It’s no secret that yoga comes with a slew of health benefits for those who practice it regularly. From improvin…
One organ donor can save up to eight lives. A tissue donor could save upwards of 75 people.
At first glance, Zumba looks more like a dance party than a fitness routine. And a dance party isn’t too far off.
Hanging up her apron: Longtime volunteer cook makes last meal at shelter, turns to her other activities
SIERRA VISTA — For the past 12 years, Barbara Blankenship has volunteered at Good Neighbor Alliance (GNA), where…
SIERRA VISTA — Who says science and chemistry can’t be fun?
SIERRA VISTA — Summer is winding down but that doesn’t means spending down time reading has to stop.
The annual Juneteenth celebration, which commemorates the end of slavery, will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. …
Organizers of two very different events are working collaboratively in Tombstone on June 28 and 29, bringing the…
FORT HUACHUCA — With Fort Huachuca’s prominent role in the area, the Sierra Vista community is no stranger to military ways of life. Fort Huachuca being a temporary residence for many who are stationed there, this military lifestyle can include time spent away from family and other forms of …
SIERRA VISTA — The young cadet braced himself Friday afternoon, placing his hands on the doorway as he looked down close to 40 feet. Though he had been rock climbing before, rappelling from a large structure like the Rappel Tower on Fort Huachuca was a first.