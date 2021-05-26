1 On May 29, the community is welcome to volunteer at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista, to place U.S. flags on veterans' gravesites at 8 a.m. Volunteers should bring a 1-foot measuring device and a hammer to tap the flags into the ground. Volunteers are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. For questions call 520-458-7144.
2 On May 30, kick off the summer with a special Open Swim at The Cove with the new wave machine! Open swim fees are 5 years and younger free; adults (18-54), with no children $6, with children $3; senior (55+) $4; and youth (6-17) $4. View activity pass options at https://bit.ly/3hWmi5e. The Cove is at 2900 Martin Luther King Parkway in Sierra Vista, 520-417-4800.
3 On May 30-31, American Legion Post 52 will be celebrating Memorial Day by sponsoring the Cochise Memory Gardens , 5590 E. Charleston Road in Sierra Vista. On May 30 at 6 p.m. flags will be placed on the graves of all known veterans at the cemetery. On May 31 at 10 a.m. there will be a ceremony at which most Legion Family Member Commanders/Presidents will speak. At noon there will be a potluck at the post, then at 6 p.m., the flag will be removed from the graves of veterans. These events are open to all members, guests, active duty military, their families and the public. They look forward to your attendance and the assistance with placing and removing flags if you are interested. American Legion Post 52 is at 12 Theatre Drive, 520-459-6050.
4 On May 31, you are welcome to participate in Wear Blue: Run to Remember and Team RWB hosted by the Warrior Healing Center. Honor the 65,502 killed since the beginning of the Vietnam War. You will be matched with the name of a fallen service member and on Memorial Day you will speak the name of this hero and purposefully move in his or her honor. Participation is free of charge. Register and commit to running or walking a chosen distance. You can register at, https://www.wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day. The Warrior Healing Center is at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista, 520-221-4093.
5 On May 31, Fort Huachuca will be honoring America’s veterans and will salute fallen service members during its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Fort Huachuca Cemetery, 100 Burt Road. This event is free and open to all members of the public who have access to Fort Huachuca. Due to limited parking at the cemetery, shuttle service will be provided from the parking lots at Christy and Shipp Avenues and Hines and Andrew Roads. The speaker for this event will be Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca Commander. The Widowed Support Center, Gold Star Wives and the Society of Military Widows will dedicate wreaths to fallen service members. A rifle squad of soldiers from the 111th MI Brigade will render a 21-gun salute. At noon, a firing battery from the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard will render the National Salute with five canons on Reservoir Hill.