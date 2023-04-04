In the seasonal surge to the skies and roads, spring break promises a recharge — and a financial pinch. That’s especially true this year, when flight prices are up 20% compared with last March and April, according to travel booking app Hopper, and hotels in the United States are averaging $316 a night, up 64% in the same time frame.

Naturally, even eager travelers are nervous. A recent study from the nonprofit Family Travel Association found that while families are keen to travel — 85% of parents said they were very likely to travel with their children in the next year, compared with about 70% in 2019 — budget concerns are top of mind.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?