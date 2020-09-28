BENSON — Rodeo fans and competitors are gearing up for the 20th annual Benson Butterfield Rodeo the weekend of October 10 and 11.
This Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned event is one of the qualifiers for the state’s rodeo finals at Fort Mohave, but because of COVID, the 2020 finals have been canceled.
“Along with the finals, COVID has caused rodeos throughout Arizona and surrounding states to cancel,” said Heather Floyd, president of the Benson Butterfield Rodeo Committee.
Now in its 20th year, Benson’s event typically draws contestants from all over Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California, with cowboys and cowgirls competing for cash prizes.
“Because contestants have had very few opportunities to compete this year, they’re excited about this event,” Floyd said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout with an exciting, action-packed rodeo with a lot of spectators, in spite of COVID,” FLoyd said.
In past Butterfield events, spectators filled the Arena Bar grandstands to cheer competitors onto victory.
As the event host, there will be a few changes in how Area Bar handles the crowd’s access to its indoor facilities this year, Floyd said.
“To comply with state guidelines, the Arena Bar is holding everything outdoors, with no access inside the building,” F;oyd said. .They will, however, be serving food and drinks outside through their snack shack and outdoor patio.There also will be food vendors on site in addition to what the Arena Bar is offering.
Professional rodeo action consists of two types of competition: roughstock and timed events.
Roughstock events include bareback riding, saddle-bronc riding and bull riding, where the contestant’s score is equally dependent on the performance of the contestant and animal.
In timed events, which include steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway calf roping and barrel racing, contestants are competing against the clock and against each other.
The rodeo’s first day (Oct. 10) starts at 3 p.m. with kids’ events, followed by professional rodeo action at 5. Events on the second day start at noon with kids’ events, followed by the pro rodeo at 1 pm.
Benson’s royalty include Queen Andrea Murphy from the Sunsites area and Princess Bailey Hall from Dragoon.
The two were crowned in 2019, but were not able to represent the rodeo as ambassadors because of widespread event cancellations.
“In order to give them the experience they earned through last year’s contest, the rodeo committee has decided to allow them to retain their titles as Butterfield Royalty for an additional year,” Floyd said.
“I’m excited that both of these young ladies are willing to come back and represent our rodeo,” Floyd said. “Both love the sport and are enthusiastic ambassadors for our rodeo and this area.”
Floyd said the community looks forward to the rodeo every year, which is the driving force behind the event.
As one of the founding members of a rodeo committee of five women, the group launched the first Butterfield Rodeo in 2020. From that time forward, the event has been
organized by a group of local ladies. Floyd has served as rodeo committee president for a decade.
“Today, we have a committee of eight,” she said. “There’s a lot of hard work and planning that goes into organizing one of these, but it’s worth it when you get swept up into the fast action and crowd’s excitement,” she said. “Our committee is really pleased to be able to move forward with this year’s event and hopefully, the community will be there in full support, just as they’ve done in the past.”