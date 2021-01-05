1 On Jan. 6, Jo 2 Go will still have Teacher Appreciation Day. Every first Wednesday of the month enjoy a free coffee after you show your teacher ID. Jo 2 Go is at 40 S. Avenida Escuela. Thank you, teachers, for everything you do!
2 On Jan. 7, the Sierra Vista Public Library will be hosting a Textile Arts online event! From 4-5 p.m. learn how to make macrame bracelets using string, knots and beads. This program is for youth ages 10 and older. The supplies are available one week prior to the program. To register visit https://webtrac.sierravistaaz.gov.
3 The Sierra Vista Community Theatre will be hosting auditions for the upcoming play "See How They Run," an English comedy in three acts by Phillip King. Open casting for men and women, no experience necessary, no preparation needed. Jan. 8, 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Mall at Sierra Vista.