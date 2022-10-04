30 ballparks

Southern Arizona resident John Cox recently completed his dream of having a hotdog and beer at each of Major League Baseball's 30 arenas.

 Submitted

On Sept. 22, John Cox stood in the grandstands at Petco Park in San Diego wearing his number 15 Dick Allen Philadelphia Phillies jersey, soaking in the moment.

It was the 30th and final ballpark he visited as a part of his years-long quest to catch a game at every Major League ballpark.

