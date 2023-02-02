Has a city ever remade itself so quickly or so thoroughly? The Norwegian capital embarked on a plan to refashion itself as a major cultural destination well before the pandemic struck, but it is only now that the initiative’s full impact is being felt.

In the last few years, Oslo has opened two major museums and a stunning public library. Striking neighborhoods have sprung up along the city’s iconic fjord, united by a harborside promenade and dotted with new restaurants and bars. Yet for all the transformation, Oslo retains its most distinguishing feature: its celebration of the outdoors. This is a city that, even in frigid winter, incorporates the natural world into urban life.

