Valued advertising customers,
We have been notified that someone may be reaching out to our advertising base claiming to stop your ad due to non-payment. We have verified that our system is secure and that the they are fishing our print and online version of our publication.
Please be assured the only individuals that would reach out to you would be your Herald/Review representative, sales manager or our business manager Joan Hancock during business hours Monday through Friday.
Do not provide any information in regards to your advertisement with Herald/Review Media to anyone other than your representative or our business manager. For questions or concerns, please reach out to publisher Jennifer Sorenson at 520-525-4605 or publisher@myheraldreview.com.