14-run first sparks VU softball to home opener win

Valley Union's Brooke White slides home with the Blue Devils' 15th run in their 21-5 win over Fort Thomas Friday in Elfrida.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s softball team scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning Friday and used that momentum to thump the Fort Thomas Apaches 21-5 in the Blue Devils’ home opener.

Jazmyn Garcia and Valerie De La Cruz each pitched for the Blue Devils.

Following the outburst in the first, Valley Union tacked on five more runs in the second and two in the third, increasing its lead to 21-0.

Fort Thomas broke up the shutout with three runs in the top of the fourth followed by two more in the top of the fifth.

Breanna Enriquez, Camely Esquer and Lizet Sonke each hit 2-for-2 for Valley Union while Breiah Two-Moons, De La Cruz, Brooke White, Courtney Noble and Gabby Valenzuela all were 1-for-1 with at least two walks each.

Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said he felt his team played well defensively, making the plays for the outs when they needed to.

“I felt our pitching was solid as well,” he said. “And when they threw strikes we hit. They walked a lot of our batters tonight.”

The coach added he was happy his team got to play at home finally after not having that opportunity last year because of the coronavirus.

Valley Union, 1-1, will be in Bisbee Thursday taking on a 2-2 Pumas team that is coming off a loss to Benson last Friday.

