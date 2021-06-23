COUNTY — With the 2021 spring 1A baseball and softball seasons in the record books, local and state awards are now being announced.
Two area schools, St. David and Valley Union, are members of the 1A and received awards in both categories.
1A softball recognition
The St. David Tigers’ varsity softball team finished their season in first place in the 1A South region. Representing the Tigers on the all-1A South region’s first team were Taylee Jacquez, Mackenzie Comaduran, Anissa Jacquez, Jazzi Pacheco, Goldi Merrill and Jaelyn Goodman. Second team members included Jaelyn Goodman, Gennie Morrison and Audrey Merrill. Coach Leah Haymore was selected as the regional coach of the year, Comaduran was the regional defensive player of the year and St. David's Brylee Murray was the regional player of the year.
“Our players worked hard all season and it’s good to be recognized for that hard work,” Haymore said.
Representing the Valley Union Blue Devils’ softball team on the 1A all-region first team were Valerie De La Cruz, Breana Enriquez and Breiah Two-Moons. Second team members included Courtney Noble, Kali Prudler and Lizet Sonke. Enriquez was named the 1A South regional offensive player of the year.
“The future is bright for Valley Union softball,” Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said. “Graduating senior Lizet Sonke has been the heart and soul of our team for the last four years; she never missed a game or practice and even played this year with a torn ACL. Upcoming senior Breana Enriquez has improved so much over the last three years to become the dominant hitter she is today. Upcoming senior Valerie De La Cruz was definitely our team leader on the mound and on and off the field. All these girls made a big impact on this years’ team. These awards are a tribute to their hard work.”
All-conference 1A awards, that include members from all four of the regional teams, were also announced. First team all-conference awards went to Murray and Comaduran from St. David. Second team all-conference members included Pacheco from St. David and Enriquez from Valley Union. Earning all-conference honorable mention were Goodman, Anissa Jacquez, Taylee Jacquez and Merrill from St. David; and De La Cruz and Two-Moons from Valley Union.
1A baseball recognition
The St. David Tigers’ varsity baseball team finished their season in first place in the 1A South and as the 1A state champions. Earning regional first-team honors were Kason Jacquez, Reo Larson, Talon Haynie, Ryan Gooding, Robby Gooding, Jacob Goodman and Logan Davis. Coach Ron Goodman was the regional coach of the year, Haynie was the regional defensive player of the year, Larson was the regional offensive player of the year and Jacquez was the regional player of the year.
“ 'Outwork your talent’ was our theme from the start of the season and to win our last game,” Goodman said. “We definitely accomplished both of those goals.”
The Valley Union Blue Devils’ varsity baseball team was represented on the 1A South all-region first team by Jace Mitchell and Levi Lawson. Jacob Sonke earned all-region second-team honors.
“Our players who made it onto the all-region team definitely deserved to make it, including both of our seniors,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “Those who didn’t make it have something to work for next year. We have 13 players coming back next year and our incoming freshmen will also help us tremendously.”
All-conference 1A awards, which include members from all four of the 1A regional teams, were announced. Earning all-conference first team honors were Jacquez and Larson from St. David. Second team all-conference went to Haynie, Davis and Robby Gooding from St. David. Honorable mention went to Ryan Gooding and Goodman from St. David and Lawson and Mitchell from Valley Union. Goodman from St. David was selected as the 1A conference baseball coach of the year and Jacquez from St. David was selected as the 1A conference player of the year.
