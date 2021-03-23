NOGALES — Two freshmen helped spark the Douglas softball team to its first win of the season on Thursday, March 18, as the Bulldogs thumped the Nogales Apaches 15-4. Douglas is now 1-1.
DHS freshman Annalina Rojas, pitching in her first varsity game, was the winning pitcher. She went all seven innings, gave up four runs, nine hits, fanned five and walked six.
Fellow freshman Ariana Villalobos hit two home runs, one of which was a grand slam in the sixth inning.
Douglas led 3-1 going into the top of the fourth when the Bulldogs erupted for six runs, increasing their lead to 9-1.
Ahead 9-2 going into the top of the fifth, Villalobos hit her first high school home run. Douglas would tack on another run this inning, leading 11-2 and setting the stage for Villalobos’ grand slam in the sixth which gave Douglas a 15-2 lead.
"She is very calm and collected at the plate,” said coach Lorena Tapia, “She can hit.”
Douglas pounded out 13 hits. Isabel Taanabe and Estevannie Rojas each went 2-for-3 with doubles; Victoria Valenzuela was 1-for-3 with a double; Samantha Nieblas was 2-for-2 with a double; Elizabeth DeLaRiva was 2-for-3 with two doubles; Villalobos was 2-for-4 with the two homers and fivd RBIs; and Annalina Rojas and Ruby Sandoval each were 1-for-3.
“Girls played a much better game against Nogales,” Tapia said after the win. “They minimized the errors, hit the ball well and made the plays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.