centerpiece
22nd Annual Hummingbird Triathlon goes off Saturday morning
- City of Sierra Vista Press Release
-
- Updated
- 0
The 22nd annual Hummingbird Triathlon will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, starting and ending at The Cove in Veterans Memorial Park.
Swim 800 yards, bike 13 miles, and run 5 kilometers at Sierra Vista's Annual Hummingbird Triathlon.
Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon between Coronado Drive and Avenida Escuela. One lane will be closed in each direction along Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Charleston Road between Avenida Escuela and Giulio Cesare Avenue for bicycle traffic. Police officers will control traffic at intersections throughout this route during the event.
Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care while traveling in these areas.
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested after trespassing at two SV schools, shouting profanities at students
-
Two women face five charges for dogs who killed neighbor, injured uncle
-
Sierra Vista Vet Center closure increases barriers to care for veterans in Cochise County
-
Sisters separated at birth are building a life together in Southern Arizona
-
Sparks fly at Douglas City Council meeting after agenda item goes unheard; complaint made to AG
-
Testimonies, texts reveal details in trial of rancher accused of murder
-
Six apartments damaged in early morning blaze that displaced 6 tenants
-
Elfrida begins school year with new principal, new superintendent
-
Wild Turkey: SV man arrested for drawing gun on patrons at Knights of Columbus Hall
-
Commentary: Congressional hearing at Cochise College a political stunt to ‘own the libs’
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested after trespassing at two SV schools, shouting profanities at students
-
Two women face five charges for dogs who killed neighbor, injured uncle
-
Sierra Vista Vet Center closure increases barriers to care for veterans in Cochise County
-
Sisters separated at birth are building a life together in Southern Arizona
-
Sparks fly at Douglas City Council meeting after agenda item goes unheard; complaint made to AG
-
Testimonies, texts reveal details in trial of rancher accused of murder
-
Six apartments damaged in early morning blaze that displaced 6 tenants
-
Elfrida begins school year with new principal, new superintendent
-
Wild Turkey: SV man arrested for drawing gun on patrons at Knights of Columbus Hall
-
Commentary: Congressional hearing at Cochise College a political stunt to ‘own the libs’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.