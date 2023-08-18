triath 3

Two-thirds of a team consisting of Army National Guard members tag at the end of the first leg Saturday while competing in last year's annual Hummingbird Triathlon. Swimmer Christian Ramirez gives the go-ahead to cyclist and Alabama native David Worthy.

The 22nd annual Hummingbird Triathlon will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, starting and ending at The Cove in Veterans Memorial Park.
Swim 800 yards, bike 13 miles, and run 5 kilometers at Sierra Vista's Annual Hummingbird Triathlon.
Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon between Coronado Drive and Avenida Escuela. One lane will be closed in each direction along Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Charleston Road between Avenida Escuela and Giulio Cesare Avenue for bicycle traffic. Police officers will control traffic at intersections throughout this route during the event.
Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care while traveling in these areas.
