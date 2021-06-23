COUNTY — The Arizona Athletic Association recently announced regional and state recognition for baseball and softball, including those from local 2A schools (Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox)
2A South baseball
The Benson Bobcats baseball team finished their season in first place in the 2A South and as the 2A state champions. First team all-region baseball players for the Bobcats were Brok Determan, Wyatt Wilharm, Angel Rigney, Tristan Martinez and Antonio Rigney. Second team all-region went to Zach Laura, Grason Judd, Mason Fletcher and Robert Lopez. Earning regional honorable mention were Mundo Esparza and Adhmar Vargas. Bobcats head coach Fred Trujillo was selected as the 2A South regional baseball coach of the year; Wilharm was selected the region’s defensive player of the year.
“Congratulations to our players who received regional and state awards,” Trujillo said. “We are all looking forward to next year.”
Second team all-region baseball players for the Bisbee Pumas were Manny Amaya and Diego Chavez. Earning honorable mention were David Chapman, EJ Hernandez, Joseph Villescas and David Zamudio.
“I appreciated all our players who put in the hard work every day,” Bisbee coach Beto Villegas said. “Congratulations and thank you for your commitment and dedication to this year’s team.”
First team all-region baseball players for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets were Cash Finnell, Joel Esparza and Zekiel Esparza. Second team all-region went to Brandon Redenbo and Nate Ellison. Earning regional honorable mention were Cesar Canez and Gabe Garcia. Joel Esparza was selected the region’s player of the year.
“We had a great year and a great season,” Tombstone coach Jamie Milligan said. “We’re all excited and ready to get back on the field.”
First team all-region baseball players for the Willcox Cowboys were Ayden Fuentes and Cristian Pando. Second team all-region went to Kash Macumber and Ote Allsup. Earning regional honorable mention were Oren Allsup, Karsten Jones and Marcus Olivares.
“Our strength is in our youth,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We are definitely looking forward to the upcoming years.”
All-conference 2A honors that included players from all six 2A regions were also announced. Local athletes who made the all-conference first team were Determan, Martinez and Antonio Rigney from Benson and Finnell from Tombstone. Second team all-conference went to Wilharm of Benson. Joel Esparza of Tombstone earned all-conference honorable mention.
2A South softball
The Benson Bobcats softball team took first place in the 2A South region and finished their season as the 2A state runner-up. First team all-region softball players for the Bobcats were Emily Darwin, Taylor Fenn, Tatum Benson, Celina Wilharm, Brooklynne Pullis, Teresa Garza and Trinity Bullock. Second team all-region went to Shaylin Taylor, Lily Speer and Kayla Sherman. Earning all-region honorable mention were Reya Adkins and Grace Parke. Bobcats coach Brittney Batten was selected as 2A South regional softball coach of the year; Garza was selected as the regional co-defensive player of the year; Wilharm was the regional offensive player of the year; and Darwin was the regional player of the year.
“The glory belongs to our girls,” Batten said. “They set goals and worked hard to achieve them.”
Second team all-region softball player for the Bisbee Pumas was Alizah Romo. Honorable mention went to Alexia Lopez and Jenitzia Valenzuela.
First team all-region softball player for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets was Keiala Cowan. Second team all-region went to Bryanna Givens and Amy Kruze. Honorable mention went to Alexis Gil-Urias.
“Our girls played their hearts out this season,” Tombstone coach Carlos Valenzuela said.
First team all-region softball players for the Willcox Cowgirls were Jesse Gonzalez, Maddy Tunks, Jazlyn Felix and Braxton Hammons. Second team all-region went to Allison Wilson, Daleigh Ebert, Ryleigh Terry, Phoebe Dullum and Brandi Larson. Honorable mention went to Maylee Thompson. Felix was selected regional co-defensive player of the year.
“We have a great group of girls who are dedicated and hard-working and are most deserving of these awards,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward stated.
All-conference honors, that included players from all six of the 2A state regions, were also announced. Local athletes selected to the all-conference first team were Darwin, Wilharm and Garza from Benson and Felix from Willcox. Second team all-conference went to Taylor and Benson from Benson and Gonzalez and Hammons from Willcox. All-conference honorable mention went to Bullock and Pullis from Benson and Tunks from Willcox. The 2A conference defensive player of the year went to Darwin of Benson; the 2A conference offensive player of the year went to Wilharm of Benson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.