3 WHS athletes taking their athletic talents to the next level

WILLCOX — Three Willcox High School athletes have signed letters of intent, affording them the opportunity to take their athletic talents to the next level.
Ote Allsup will be attending Aurora University, a Division III school in Aurora, Illinois, on a wrestling scholarship; Madison Tunks will be playing softball at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, where she will major in business management; and JJ Lunt will be attending Northland Pioneer College in Show Low, where he will play on a club basketball team on a scholarship that will provide him housing.
Madison Tunks
In 20 games this season for WHS, Tunks had an on-base percentage of .529, hit .407, scored 31 runs and had 17 RBIs. She had a fielding percentage of .824. Because the 2A softball tournament was still in progress last weekend, postseason honors have not yet been announced. Her team was 13-3 overall, 5-2 in region play with both losses coming to Benson.
Tunks says she has been playing softball since she was 3 or 4 years old and always had a dream of playing at the next level.
“This is a dream come true,” she said. “It’s a full-ride scholarship. It’s paying for my education.”
Tunks, the daughter of Amy Lock, is a utility player, which means she has the talent to play most positions.
She says her favorite part of the game is being with her teammates and watching all the pieces come together as the team chemistry develops.
“Playing here at Willcox High School these past four years has been an unbelievable experience,” she said. “We’ve had amazing support from the town. The team, coaches and staff have all been great. It’s like everyone has your back, no matter what. From the whole COVID thing last year and not being able to play at all, it’s been really great.
“Losing at state was tough. I had a really young team this year. I was the oldest on the team. We had a bunch of sophomores and juniors who had never been to state before, they were scared out of their minds. Watching them be there and their whole dynamic of thinking, watching them come together was life changing to see how much I adapted the girls.”
Tunks feels she’s prepared for the collegiate experience and credits her coaches, especially pitching coach Gerald Kimzey, for getting her ready.
“He’s been working with me for about six years on my pitching and I think that had a big impact because I think he is actually the coach who got in contact with the coach at Missouri and had them looking at me,” Tunks says. “All of my coaches really pushed me and were always there supporting and encouraging me not only as a player but also as a person. They also pushed me in school to do better and it’s really been helpful.”
While she is excited about the new chapter of her life Tunks admits she is going to miss the small town atmosphere Willcox has to offer
“I know I’m going to have to adapt to the cold but I’m excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to get over there and start practicing with my new teammates.”
Ote Allsup
Willcox wrestler Ote Allsup finds himself most comfortable on the mat.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was in kindergarten,” he said, adding he often wrestles with his two brothers at home. “On the mat it’s just me versus the other guy.”
Allsup wrestled in the 145, 152 and 162 weight classes.
This season he was 17-0 and was the state champion at 162, his first of his high school career.
“I’ve also won a state championship in middle school,” he said.
His sophomore year he was 52-4 and was state runner-up at 152; his junior year he was 54-2 at 160 and placed third.
Allsup said he has a lot of fun wrestling for WHS and appreciates all the hard work and effort his coach, Patrick Macumber, put in to not only helping him but also his other teammates.
“I’ve grown so much on and off the mat because of him,” Ote said. “He’s made everything fun. There was a point when we didn’t think we were going to have a season. And then we got a call that said we were going to have a season.”
The Willcox wrestler feels fortunate he is one of the fortunate few athletes that did not have their high school career interrupted by COVID. Coming as close as he did to have his senior year halted by the coronavirus, Allsup has a stronger appreciation for wrestling and what it offers.
Allsup is looking forward to the challenge of competing at the next level and seeing how he develops and improves as an athlete while growing as a person. He plans on majoring in health science and has a 3.5 grade point average.
“I’m going to miss that small town feeling of Willcox,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody here and is so supportive and encouraging.”
Allsup also plays football and baseball.
“It’s been a lot of fun going to school and being an athlete here,” he said. “I’m going to miss it but I’m also excited about what lays ahead.”
JJ Lunt
Lunt, a senior listed at 6-foot-3 on the WHS Maxpreps roster, played in 14 games for the Cowboys at power forward and center, He averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game.. He was the 2A South Region Player of the Year and was a first team all-region honoree.
Lunt played all four years he was at WHS and before that played two years in middle school.
“The most exciting thing for me is the chemistry I have with my players,” he said. “I’ve played with a lot of these guys since the seventh grade. There is no better feeling than working together as a team. It’s great when you achieve a common goal. We’re all working toward the same thing.”
JJ describes his four years at WHS as amazing. He played three years for Corey Downs and this past season for Paul McInnes.
“Coach McInnes gave me a level of hope and a willingness to do better,” he said. ”He helped motivate me and my teammates.”
Lunt said it was through McInnes he was put in contact with Northland Pioneer.
“‘I’m excited about this,” he said. “I just can’t wait to see what’s going to happen. My goal once I get there is to make a name for myself. That’s what I’m striving for. I want to make an impact on this school and to have people remember me.”
Lunt played football for the first time last season and has also played baseball and ran cross country.
He says he’s going to miss his coaches and the town.
“My coaches have brought me to where I am today.” he said. “I owe my gratitude to them.”
