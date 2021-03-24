SIERRA VISTA — Buena Health and Fitness will be hosting the 38th Annual Copper Classic this Saturday at the Kline Center for Performing Arts at Buena High School.
Competitors from across the country and Mexico, as young as 13 up to 69, will be making their way to Sierra Vista for the annual competition.
A pre-judging show will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by the night show at 5 p.m. Tickets for both are $30 or $15 for the pre-judging show and $25 for the night show. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the show.
Hank Diaz, owner of Buena Health and Fitness and the organizer of the event along with his son, Danny, said this is the longest running natural bodybuilding event in the state. It is being dedicated to longtime sponsor Bob Vernon, who passed away recently.
The Copper Classic was forced to take a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus. Organizers are happy to be able to host the competition this year.
“We were ready to go last year until they pulled the plug,” Danny Diaz said. “We had contestants from Korea, New Zealand, Africa, Canada all lined up to attend but when COVID hit and the travel restrictions went into place that pretty much ended that. That’s how wide spread our show is.”
Chico Mills will be the master of ceremonies. Denny Kakos of the International Natural Bodybuilding Association and his wife will be in attendance as special guests.
Currently there are 25 participants signed up, Diaz said, adding this is the first show they’ve had where there are no body builders.
“That’s a result of COVID and because these guys couldn’t get into the gym,” he said. “You can’t develop legs without a lot of weight.”
The Diazs are excited to be able to host the Copper Classic this year and describe it as having a reunion, graduation and a wedding all at the same time.
“Some of our participants have some amazing stories to tell,” Danny said. “We have one guy out of Huachuca City, James Beeson, who broke his neck last year. We have a lady competing who has two metal rods in her spine. She recently wrote an article ‘How bodybuilding saved my life.’ There are some pretty amazing stories in each of the competitors.”
For ticket information call 520-378-2461 or visit www.copperclassic.com.
Tickets are being sold on a first come, first serve basis.
Those attending are being asked to space themselves accordingly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.