A Father’s Day to remember for Mini Stock driver

TUCSON — Tucson Speedway has been forced to get creative with divisions seeing a lower car count. In an effort to keep the fans entertained during the Mini Stock and Hornet main event, the divisions have been combined, usually with an added twist.
On Saturday, the two classes ran a 20-lap feature race. The first 10 laps the cars took their normal left turns. They switched direction for the final 10.
In just his second Mini Stock race, John Power started in the third position.
E.K. Ongley pulled away from the field on the start. Power passed Justin Case for second.
Brothers Tim Olds and Toby Olds raced first and second in the Hornet division.
The tables turned with 10 to go, when the caution came out to flip the field.
Tim Olds took the lead from his brother and held it to the checkered flag.
On lap 11, which is also the number on his 1978 Ford Pinto, Power took the lead from Ongley.
Ongley briefly reclaimed the lead, but could not shake Power. The two battled side by side to the finish line with Power taking his first career win in a photo finish.
Power’s plan of setting the car up for the second half appeared to be a good strategy.
“It took me a second. They had to tell me to go to the winner’s circle,” Power said of his win. “All I can say is the stars were aligned.”
It was a fitting win on Father’s Day weekend for this father. Of his 11 kids, six were in attendance to watch him take the checkered flag.
In a sadder turn of events, Power’s teammate and friend John Nahoopii was involved in a hard crash in the Thunder Truck main event later in the evening which resulted in a trip to a Tucson hospital.
As Dustin Jones and Bill Black battled for the lead on lap 21, Nahoopii spun on the front stretch. With nowhere to go, Lisa Bogart slammed into Nahoopii’s driver side door. Both drivers exited their trucks on the track, spoke to the safety crew, and returned to their pits.
Nahoopii later was taken to the hospital for observation and released the following day.
Bogart suffered bruising and soreness.
“I was coming down the front stretch and I felt the truck go sideways and I thought ‘why am I getting loose here’ then I felt myself spin around then bam!” Nahoopii said.
After a lengthy red flag, Jones and Black continued their battle for the lead with Jones having the better of it for his first Thunder Truck win of the season.
Don Geary held the lead in the Pro Stock main event until lap five when Dylan Jones got around him on a restart.
Jones’ lead was short lived as he was passed the following lap by Richard Dorman.
On lap seven, Ronnie Searle Jr. took second from Jones and began his charge on Dorman.
Dorman was able to hold off Searle until lap 18 when Searle pulled to the front.
Searle took the win, Dorman second, Jones third, Brian O’Brien fourth and Barry Levitt fifth. But, the story does not end there.
Protests that followed in tech changed the finish order to Dorman, Jones, O’Brien, Levitt and Geary.
A motor protest on Searle’s No. 07 car resulted in Searle protesting the protest. In turn, he was disqualified for the night’s events.
Though Dorman’s No. 44 car also was protested for illegally hitting his pit before going to the tech inspection trailer, that protest was overruled and he was deemed the winner of the race.
Gary Goodrich Jr. led the Modified field to the green flag for the main event. Nick O’Neil took the lead on lap three.
Brice Bonnett tried to follow O’Neil into second but contact between Bonnett and Goodrich sent Bonnett into the front stretch wall and Goodrich into the side of Paul French Jr.
Racing resumed with O’Neil in the lead, Keith Lopez second and Bill Engle third. A second caution came on lap three when a mechanical failure sent Justin Grote’s No. 97 hard into the turn four wall.
Engle and Lopez battled side by side for second until lap 10 when Engle took the position. By this time, O’Neil had opened a comfortable lead on the field, winning his second feature race of 2021.
Tucson Speedway is back in action July 3 with the NASCAR Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models, Hobby Stocks, INEX Legends and Bandoleros. Also on the schedule, following the night’s events, is a fireworks show. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
