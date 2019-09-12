A round of lows for Buena golf

FORT HUACHUCA — Buena’s boys golf team scored 174 Thursday evening at Mountain View Golf Course.
Isaac Ruiz shot 1-under 35 for his nine holes and Jacob Mccorkle shot a 3-over par 39 to lead the Colts. Both scores were season lows.
Sunnyside was led by senior Derek Ozbirn with his season low of 1-over 37. Sunnyside only scored three players Thursday, therefore not registering a team score.
Up next for the Colts is a match at Mountain View Marana High School’s home course, Crooked Stick, on Thursday.