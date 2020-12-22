TUCSON (AP) — James Akinjo scored 18 points, Jordan Brown added 15 and Arizona pulled out a 70-64 win win over Montana on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (6-1) picked up their third win against the Big Sky Conference but for the second time they trailed at halftime before pulling it out down the stretch.
Montana led 36-29 at the half, shooting 52%, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of its free throws.
The Grizzlies were even on the boards with Arizona, which was 1 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 33% from the field and was just 8 of 16 from the foul line.
Despite Montana (3-5) cooling off in the second half (35%), getting into foul trouble and committing 11 of its 19 turnovers, Arizona didn’t take the lead for good until Bennedict Mathurin made back-to-back buckets; his dunk at 8:29 making it 53-49.
Montana got a basket from Robby Beasley about a half-minute later but then went almost 7½ minutes without a field goal, missing six times with two turnovers.
Arizona, which went 3 of 14 from 3-point range, got a pair of big ones inside the final five minutes, Akinjo making it a five-point game and Azuolas Tubelis making it 64-56 with 2:44 to go.
Montana was 20 of 22 from the foul line, Arizona 19 of 34.
Arizona (6-1) beat Northern Arizona 96-53 but edged Eastern Washington 70-67 after trailing 43-38 at halftime.
Beasley, a freshman who missed the first six games with a leg injury, scored 17 points off the bench for the Grizzlies. Kyle Owens added 13.
