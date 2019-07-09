All on the line: Sierra Vista seniors play for state softball title

SIERRA VISTA — The Senior girls of the Sierra Vista Ponytail Softball league are playing for the state title in Avondale Wednesday.
“I don’t think they realize how big this is for them and Sierra Vista,” Jaclyn Serna, one of the team’s coaches, said. “It’s a beautiful thing for me to see.”
Sierra Vista earned their spot in the state tournament roughly two weeks ago when they won the District 8 tournament on their home fields. In the state tournament they defeated Avondale 20-4 in their first game, then beat Gilbert Little League 26-5 and won 5-1 against Blythe to advance to the championship game.
“The girls just clicked,” Serna said. “They had one week to get together and gel.”
Serna also credits the girls versatility to the team success.
She said they are willing to switch positions depending on the skill level and are able to admit when one is a better fit at a certain spot.
The last team a Sierra Vista senior team, ages 13 to 16, played for a state title was in 2015.
A win on Wednesday would clinch a spot in the regional tournament in Missoula, Montana, which includes teams from California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
Sierra Vista’s opponent for Wednesday was unknown at press time.
First pitch for the championships will be 5:30 p.m. at Festival Field Park in Avondale.