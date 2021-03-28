Apaches 8 game win streak snapped in 69-65 upset loss to CAC

Cochise College's Patrick Samoura looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in the Apaches' game with Central Arizona College. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches’ opportunity to clinch a third straight ACCAC title Thursday night in the Stronghold gymnasium was denied by Central Arizona College in a 69-65 upset, snapping Cochise’s eight-game winning streak.

Cochise trailed 32-31 at the half and came out strong in the second, scoring the first seven points for a 38-32 lead.

Central battled back and came away with the win, the first victory by the Vaqueros over Cochise since the 2014-15 season.

Cochise was led by Brian Rios, who finished with 18 points. Johnny Garcia scored 15 and Patrick Samoura added 11.

Cochise, 7-2 in conference play, 8-3 overall, will be on the road to Central Arizona College on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

This will be the final regular season game for the Apaches.

A win will lock up the ACCAC title and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Region 1 tournament, which begins April 7.

A loss will drop the Apaches to the No. 2 seed.

