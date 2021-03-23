DOUGLAS — The Cochise College men’s basketball team overcame a 14 day “pause” to win its seventh straight game Saturday, thumping the Community Christian College Saints, an NJCAA DI independent from Redlands, California, 97-62, in an afternoon non-conference game in the Stronghold gymnasium.
The Apaches looked sluggish and rusty in the first half Saturday as both teams battled each other, trading baskets and trying to establish control of the momentum.
Numerous times Cochise found itself down tby hree only to battle back and take the lead. CCC would respond, forcing Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo to burn three of his five allotted timeouts in the first half trying to get his team on track.
Late first half baskets by Quayshawn Lasua-Gentry and Kyle Moore gave the Apaches a 42-39 edge at the half.
Cochise used a strong and dominating defensive effort the second half to outscore the Saints 55-23, coming away with an impressive 35-point win.
Sophomore guard Brian Rios poured in 23 points, going 7-11 from 3-point range to lead the Apaches. Freshman guard Johnny Garcia had a solid floor game with 17 points and six assists off the bench. Sophomore guard Jalun Trent continued his consistent play with 14 points and seven assists and sophomore Patrick Samoura grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We are really proud of our guys' effort today to come back after a two-week layoff,” Carrillo said. “Due to COVID-19 protocol all of our guys were in quarantine for 14 days. Some of our guys were allowed to workout outside on the grass doing sprints and other socially distant exercises, but a lot of our guys were in their rooms for 14 days. We really are proud of how (our players) have dealt with this type of adversity.”
Cochise, 7-2 overall, 6-1 in conference, remains on top of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with five games remaining in the regular season, two against the second-place team, Arizona Western.
The Apaches are in Thatcher Tuesday to take on ACCAC rival Eastern Arizona College in what will be the fourth and final game versus the Gila Monsters this season. Cochise has won the previous three meetings by an average of 22 points. On Thursday, Central Arizona College will be in town for an ACCAC showdown followed by the final home game of the regular season Saturday at 4 p.m. against Arizona Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.