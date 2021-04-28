TUCSON — The Cochise College Apaches dropped another doubleheader to Pima College Saturday, losing the first game 3-1 before being shut out 10-0 in the second game.
The loss gives Pima a 4-0 season sweep of the Apaches and drops Cochise to sixth pace in the ACCAC standings.
The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Pima scored for a 1-0 lead.
Cochise tied the game in the top half of the sixth when Ethan Silcox scored on an Aaron Marsh single.
Pima reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two runs on three hits and a sacrifice bunt, taking a 3-1 lead.
Nate Rohlicek was the starting pitcher for Cochise and went the distance, giving up three runs and eight hits while fanning five and walking none.
Cochise managed just three hits, one each by Marsh, Hernan Yanez and Eduarny Martinez.
The second game saw the Apaches stymied by three errors and being limited to just three hits again as Pima used a two-run second followed by a five-run fifth and a three-run sixth to take a 10-0 lead.
Play was halted after Cochise batted in the top of the seventh fur to the 10-run mercy rule.
Ismail Pontiac, Mason Piert, Angel Ortiz and Jose Velasquez all pitched for the Apaches, allowing Pima 10 runs and 10 hits while fanning three and walking one.
Martinez, Silcox and Wilfredo Matos, the Apaches’ seven, eight and nine hitters, each had one hit in the game.
The Apaches, 24-18 overall, 17-15 in conference, hosted Paradise Valley Community College in its final home game of the regular season before taking to the road Saturday where they will face league-leading Central Arizona College in the regular season finale.
