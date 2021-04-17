PHOENIX — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team dropped a doubleheader Tuesday to South Mountain Community College, and as a result dropped from fifth to sixth place in the ACCAC standings.

Cochise lost the first game 2-1 before stumbling in the second 4-3.

In the first game the Apaches’ lone run came in the top of the third, which tied the game at 1-1.

South Mountain regained the lead with a run in the fifth.

Treyjen Meza was the losing pitcher for Cochise. He went all six innings, allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked two.

Cochise managed just four hits. Hernan Yanez was 2-for-3 while Eduarny Martinez and Javier Gutierrez each had one hit.

In the second game the Apaches allowed a 3-0 lead to slip away from them as South Montain used a three-run seventh to take a 4-3 lead.

Mason Piert, Jose Velasquez, Marco Ozuna and Angel Ortiz pitched for Cochise, allowing four runs and four hits while fanning 10 and walking eight.

Cochise had six hits. Aaron Marsh was 2-for-5 while Yanez, Connor Caskenette, Martinez and Cameron Pherson each had one hit.

Cochise, 21-15 overall, 14-12 in conference, will be in Thatcher Saturday for a doubleheader against Eastern Arizona.

