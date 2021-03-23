Apaches split two games with second place South Mountain

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College baseball team split a doubleheader with South Mountain Community College Saturday, the second-place team in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, winning the first game 7-6 before losing the second, 5-1.
The split keeps the Apaches 15-9 overall, and in fifth place in the conference at 8-6. Central Arizona College is in first place with a 24-0 overall record, 14-0 in conference.
In the first game Saturday, Cochise scored a run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Cole Caskenette solo home run to left field.
The Apaches tacked on four more runs in the second, taking a 5-0 lead. Aaron Marsh had a two-RBI single that scored Eduarny Martinez and Cameron Crotte.
South Mountain scored a run in the top of the third and one in the fourth, cutting the Apaches lead to 5-2.
In the bottom of the fifth Marco Desoto scored on Javier Gutierrez’s single to right field and Hernan Yanez scored on a wild pitch, increasing the Apaches' lead to 7-2. Yanez’s run would later prove to be the difference in the game as South Mountain scored once in the sixth and then smacked a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, pulling within one at 7-6.
With the tying run on third base, Cochise relief pitcher Jose Velasquez, who was in for Marco Ozuna, got the next South Mountain batter to line out to second baseman Cameron Pherson for the final out of the inning.
The Apaches had six hits but also committed three errors. Marsh was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Ethan Silcox was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Gutierrez and Caskenette each were 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Treyjan Meza started the game on the mound for Cochise and got the win. Meza went 5⅓ innings, giving up three runs and seven hits while fanning 11 and walking one. Ozuna threw 1⅓ innings and was replaced by Valasquez after giving up the home run to South Mountain.
The second game was pretty much all South Mountain as the Cougars jumped to a 3-0 lead.
Caskenette’s run on a bases loaded walk to Martinez was the Apaches loan run of the game.
Marsh and Desoto would each go 2-for-4 while Martinez was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Caskenette and Yanez were each 1-for-04.
Joseph Sinclair was the starting pitcher for the Apaches and would get tagged with the loss. Sinclair lasted five innings, gave up three runs and nine hits, fanned six and didn't allow a walk. Velasquez threw 1⅔ inning in relief before yielding to Mason Piert, who pitched the final two-thirds inning, giving up no runs and a hit.
Cochise has two road doubleheaders scheduled this week, Tuesday at Arizona Western and Friday in Phoenix against Gateway Community College.
