Apaches suffer doubleheader loss to Pima

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team picked a bad time to get swept, dropping a doubleheader to the Pima College Aztecs Tuesday.
Cochise saw a 6-1 lead evaporate in Game One, losing 7-6. In Game Two Pima used an eight-run third to take a 10-0 lead en route to an 11-6 win.
The Aztecs hit five home runs in the games. Freshman Parker Schmidt hit two homers and finished the day 4-for-9 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman Jose Enriquez was 3-for-7 with four RBIs and a run while sophomore JJ Rollon went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, three runs scored and three walks.
In the first game the Apaches used a six-run fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead over Pima. Javier Gutierrez had a two-run triple that scored Hernan Yanez and Aaron Marsh.
Pima battled back in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs and tying the game at 6-6 before an Aztecs run in the top of the sixth gave them the lead and eventually the win.
Treyjen Meza started the game on the mound for Cochise and lasted 4⅓ innings ,giving up six runs and eight hits while striking out two and walking two. He was tagged for two home runs. Jose Velasquez threw 2⅔ innings in relief, gave up one run, three hits, allowed one home run, fanned two and walked three.
Cochise had nine hits but also left five men on base. Cameron Crotte and Makai Desorto each were 2-for-3 and Crotte had two RBIs. Gutierrez was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Up 2-0 going into the top of the fourth Pima began the inning getting its leadoff runner on base by an error. The next batter homered and the rally was on as the Aztecs scored eight runs off an error, three hits and four walks, taking a 10-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning Yanez and Desoto each scored for Cochise, cutting Pima’s lead to 10-3.
Pima led 11-4 going into the bottom of the eighth when Cochise scored its final two runs of the game making the score 11-6.
Cochise threw four different pitchers. Mason Piert started and went 3⅓. Joseph Sinclair threw ⅓ of an inning in relief. Angel Ortiz and Marco Ozuna threw a combined 5⅓ innings to finish the game. The Cochise pitchers allowed Pima 11 runs and eight hits and two home runs, fanned nine and walked eight.
The Apaches had nine hits. Desoto and Eduarny Martinez each went 2-for-4, with two RBIs each.
The loss drops Cochise, 13-9 in conference, into a tie for fifth with Yavapai, which split a pair with league-leading Central Tuesday, giving the Vaqueros consecutive doubleheader splits
Next up for Cochise is a road trip to Prescott Saturday where the Apaches will face Yavapai College in a doubleheader that begins at noon.
