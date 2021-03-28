PHOENIX — The Cochise College baseball team took a doubleheader from Gateway Community College Friday, winning the first game 2-0 and he second 16-8.
The first game was dominated by Apaches hurler Nate Rohlicek, who recorded a four-hit shutout while striking out three and walking one.
One of Cochise’s runs came in the top of the second when Javier Gutierrez belted a single to the outfield, allowing Eduarny Martinez to score for a 1-0 lead.
Cochise tacked on another run in the fifth when Ethan Silcox scored on a Connor Caskenette sacrifice fly.
The Apaches had eight hits. Silcox hit 2-for-4 while Gutierrez and Cameron Crotte each were 2-for-3.
The second game Cochise was leading 5-1 going into the bottom of the third when Gateway scored twice and tacked on another run in the fourth, pulling within one at 5-4.
Cochise was clinging to a 6-5 lead going into the top of the eighth when the Apaches sent 15 batters to the plate and scored nine runs off three hits, seven walks and an error. Aaron Marsh had an RBI triple along with a walk.
Cochise would tack on another run in the top of the ninth before surrendering two to Gateway in the bottom half of the inning.
The Apaches threw five different pitchers this game, starting with Ismail Pontiac who lasted 2⅓ innings before being replaced by Jose Velasquez who pitched 3⅔ innings before giving way to Marco Ozuna, Treyjen Meza and Mason Piert.
Cochise had 11 hits. Marsh went 3-for-3, Crotte 2-for-4 and Hernan Yanez 2-for-5.
The Apaches, 17-9 overall, 10-6 in conference, host Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday in a doubleheader scheduled to start at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.