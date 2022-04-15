DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apaches success of winning at home continued Tuesday as the Apaches two took games from Central Arizona College, currently the No. 2 ranked junior college baseball team in the nation, winning by scores of 11-5 and 10-4.

Prior to getting swept by Pima College on Saturday, April 9, the Vaqueros had been virtually unbeatable winning 20 straight games to that point which included 8-4 and 11-5 home wins over the Apaches, and for several consecutive weeks, had been the No.1 ranked team in the nation.

Following the two-game loss to Cochise who has yet to lose this season at home where it is 19-0, Central Arizona College is currently on a four-game skid.

Tuesday’s opening seven inning game with the Vaqueros took three and a half hours to complete putting the second game, which was scheduled for nine innings, in jeopardy of getting competed since there are no lights at Bo Hall Field.

In the first game Central scored twice in the top of the third inning taking a 2-0 lead.

The Apaches got going in the bottom half of the inning scoring five runs off five hits and three walks taking a 5-2 lead. Alan Ochoa, Gerardo Hernandez and Eduarney Martinez all had RBI base hits that inning. Three Central errors in the fourth helped the Apaches score two more runs increasing their lead to 7-2.

Central narrowed the gap to 7-5 scoring three runs in the top of the fifth.

Cochise responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning before tacking on three more runs in the sixth on three singles and two walks.

The Apaches threw four different pitchers this game. Jose Velasquez went 2 1/3 innings, Angel Ortiz 1⅔, Marco Ozuna three innings and Mathias LaCombe one inning. All four hurlers allowed Central five runs off six hits striking out 12 and walking five.

Due to the first game running as long as it did, the second game didn’t begin until just before 4 p.m. but the pace of this game was faster than the first and eight innings was played in less time than the first seven inning game.

Cochise began the second game the way it concluded the first, scoring runs beginning with three in the bottom of the first for a 3-0 lead. Martinez had a RBI double this inning that scored Connor Caskenette with the first run of the game. Martinez then scored on Aaron Marsh’s single and later scored on an error.

Central tied the game in the top of the third only to see the Apaches regain the lead in the bottom half of the inning when they scored twice as Makai DeSoto belted a two-run home run that also scored Dylan Bradford.

Damian Garcia’s two run triple in the seventh scored Martinez and Crotte extending the Apaches lead to 7-3.

As darkness was setting in and Cochise up 7-4 the game moved to the bottom of the eighth where the Apaches proceeded to score three more runs taking a 10-4 lead.

The game was stopped after the inning was completed due to darkness and declared a complete game giving Cochise the sweep.

Cochise threw five pitchers this game. Ortiz and Ozuna again in addition to Fernando Barreda, Martin Miranda and Treyjen Meza. The pitchers allowed CAC four runs off six hits, walked five and struckout eight.

The Apaches had 12 hits this game. Crotte was 3-for-5 with a run scored; DeSoto and Caskenette 2-for-4 with DeSoto scoring twice and having three RBIs and Caskenette scoring once and having two RBIs; Garcia hit 1-for-2 and had two RBIs; Martinez 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Bradford 1-for-2 with a run scored.

“I thought we played well in the rough conditions of 35 mph winds,” Todd Inglehart, head coach of the Apaches said in a statement that was emailed to the Herald Review. “It is a testament to their toughness to play well in an uncomfortable situation. I do not feel like it was an upset. I have never believed this team, or most of my teams, are overmatched against anybody in the country. If we compete and play with a chip on our shoulder, I expect to win against whomever or wherever we play.”

Third place Cochise, 35-13 overall, 21-9 in conference, goes on the road Saturday where the Apaches are 10-9 to take on fourth place Yavapai 31-12-1, 19-9, in a doubleheader that begins at noon.

Cochise won the earlier meet in Douglas in February beating the Roughriders 3-2 and 7-4.

The Apaches are scheduled to host Pima College on Tuesday April 19 in what will be Cochise’s lone games next week.