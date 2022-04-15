DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches success of winning at home continued Tuesday as they two took games from Central Arizona College, the No. 2-ranked junior college baseball team in the nation, winning by scores of 11-5 and 10-4.
Prior to getting swept by Pima College on Saturday, April 9, the Vaqueros had won 20 straight games that included 8-4 and 11-5 home wins over the Apaches, and for several consecutive weeks had been ranked No.1 in the nation.
Following the two-game loss to Cochise, which remains unbeaten at home (19-0), Central Arizona College is on a four-game skid.
Tuesday’s opening seven-inning game with the Vaqueros took 3 1/2 hours to complete, putting the second game, scheduled for nine innings, in jeopardy of finishing since there are no lights at Bo Hall Field.
In the first game, Central scored twice in the top of the third inning to lead.
The Apaches got going in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs off five hits and three walks, taking a 5-2 lead. Alan Ochoa, Gerardo Hernandez and Eduarney Martinez all had RBI base hits. Three Central errors in the fourth helped the Apaches score two more runs, increasing their lead to 7-2.
Central narrowed the gap to 7-5, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth.
Cochise responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning before tacking on three more runs in the sixth on three singles and two walks.
The Apaches used four pitchers. Jose Velasquez went 2 1/3 innings, Angel Ortiz 1, Marco Ozuna three innings and Mathias LaCombe one inning. They allowed Central six hits, striking out 12 and walking five.
Cochise began the second game the way it concluded the first, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Martinez had a RBI double, scoring Connor Caskenette. Martinez scored on Aaron Marsh’s single and later scored on an error.
Central tied the game in the top of the third only to see the Apaches regain the lead in the bottom of the inning on Makai DeSoto’s two-run home run.
Damian Garcia’s two-run triple in the seventh scored Martinez and Crotte, extending the Apaches’ lead to 7-3.
As darkness was setting in and Cochise up 7-4, the game moved to the bottom of the eighth and the Apaches scored three more runs.
The game was stopped after the inning was completed due to darkness and declared a complete game, giving Cochise the sweep.
The Apaches had 12 hits. Crotte was 3-for-5 with a run scored; DeSoto and Caskenette 2-for-4, with DeSoto scoring twice and having three RBIs and Caskenette scoring once and having two RBIs; Garcia was 1-for-2 and had two RBIs; Martinez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Bradford was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
“I thought we played well in the rough conditions of 35 mph winds,” Apaches coach Todd Inglehart said in an email. “It is a testament to their toughness to play well in an uncomfortable situation. I do not feel like it was an upset. I have never believed this team, or most of my teams, are overmatched against anybody in the country. If we compete and play with a chip on our shoulder, I expect to win against whomever or wherever we play.”
Third-place Cochise, 35-13 overall, 21-9 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, goes on the road to Prescott Saturday against fourth-place Yavapai (31-12-1, 19-9) in a noon doubleheader.
Cochise won in Douglas in February, beating the Roughriders 3-2 and 7-4.
The Apaches are scheduled to host Pima College on Tuesday, April 19.
