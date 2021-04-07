MESA — The Cochise College Apaches took a doubleheader from Mesa Community College Saturday, winning the first game 10-3 before battling back from a four-run deficit to take the second 11-9.
The sweep keeps Cochise College, 20-10 overall, 13-7 in conference play, in fifth place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference behind-league leading Central Arizona College and second-place Pima Community College, which was in Douglas Tuesday for a doubleheader. One additional bright spot from Saturday was the fact Central had its 31-game winning streak snapped in a 5-1 second-game loss to Phoenix College.
In the Apaches’ first game with Mesa the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning.
In the second inning, Cameron Crotte’s single scored Javier Gutierrez, giving the Apaches a 2-1 lead.
Aaron Marsh’s run for Cochise in the top of the third made the score 3-1 and Edguardo Martinez’s run in the fourth increased the Apaches’ lead to 4-1.
Cochise had a 6-2 lead going into the top of the seventh when the it rallied for four runs on three singles and two sacrifice flies for a 10-2 lead.
Nate Rohlicek went the distance for Cochise on the mound, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out six and walking one.
Cochise recorded 11 hits. Crotte was 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, Jimmy De Leon was 0-for-3 but recorded 2 RBIs, Hernan Yanez and Makai Desoto each were 2-for-3 with an RBI, Caskenette was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Martinez was 0-for-2 with 2 RBIs.
In the second game Martinez drove in six runs with a grand slam in the third and a solo home run in the sixth. Cochise who trailed Mesa 5-1 going into the top of the third when Martinez’s grand slam tied.
Mesa responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-5. Cochise countered with four runs in the top of the fourth, taking a 9-7 lead. The Apaches tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh but gave up two to Mesa in the bottom of the eighth, making the score 11-9.
Cochise threw four different pitchers this game. Joseph Sinclair started and lasted just two-thirds of an inning before being replaced by Jose Velasquez, who threw 6⅓ innings before giving way to Marco Ozuna and Mason Piert, who each threw one inning. The four pitchers allowed Mesa nine runs and 10 hits while fanning five and walking six.
The Apaches blasted 16 hits. Martinez was 3-for-4 with 6 RBIs and three runs scored to lead Cochise. Ethan Silcox was 4-for-6 and Gutierrez, Crotte and Jimmy DeLeon each were 2-for-5.
