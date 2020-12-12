TUCSON — Arizona fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak.
Sumlin, 56, was fired Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State in the rivalry Territorial Cup that stretched the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons.
“When we hired Kevin three years ago, we had very high hopes for our football program,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we simply have not seen the results and upward trajectory in our program that we needed to, and I believe now is the time for a change in leadership. I thank Kevin for his service to the University of Arizona and wish him the very best in the future.
“Our attention now turns to finding the next head coach at the University of Arizona, while we continue to support our student-athletes, who have sacrificed so much since returning to campus this summer. We will cast a wide net to identify and recruit a coach who shares our vision, our values and our passion for winning.”
Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout. If the school had waited until Jan. 16 to dismiss the coach, the buyout would have been reduced to $5 million.
Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads will serve as the interim coach. The Wildcats are scheduled to play the weekend of Dec. 18-19, but as yet do not have an opponent.
Sumlin entered this year on the hot seat after the Wildcats closed the 2019 season with seven straight losses.
Arizona lost by four to Southern California to open this season, but suffered lopsided setbacks to Washington and UCLA. The Wildcats blew an early 13-point lead to Colorado last week.
Arizona went 9-20 — 6-17 in the Pac-12 — with no bowl appearances under Sumlin and lost all three games to Arizona State.
Sumlin was hired to replace Rich Rodriguez and was expected to improve the Wildcats’ recruiting after having success at Texas A&M. He didn’t have the impact Arizona expected, his best classes coming in 2019 and 2021, when Arizona was ranked No. 56 by the 247Sports composite.
Sumlin made a name for himself in four years at Houston, leading the Cougars to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win in 2012. He got off to a good start at Texas A&M, leading the Aggies to five straight bowl games.
The Aggies tailed off after winning 20 combined games Sumlin’s first two seasons and he was fired after a 5-7 season in 2017.
Arizona showed some promise in Sumlin’s first season in the desert, but went into a downward spiral the past two years.
The spiral took on a new dimension from the beginning of the Territorial Cup Friday as the Sun Devils totaled the most points in the history of the rivalry.
Arizona State scored on the opening kickoff and had a 14-point lead in the opening minute. Arizona turnovers came by the bunches and so did the touchdowns by ASU.
Arizona was on its heels after Sun Devil D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and ASU scored twice in the opening 56 seconds. The Wildcats had three fumbles, an interception and twice turned it over on downs in its first six drives. The Wildcats had seven turnovers overall and gave up 70 points for the first time since 1949.
“I’ve never been part of a game like that in my life,” Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis said.
Arizona State (1-2) built a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter.
Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum converted an Arizona fumble on its first drive into a 4-yard TD run 43 seconds after Taylor’s TD return and the Sun Devils piled on one score after another.
Rachaad White ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Jayden Daniels accounted for three scores and Arizona State won its fourth straight in the series for the first time since 1975-78. It was also the Sun Devils’ first win since the 2019 Sun Bowl.
“There is no playbook for it,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “I was just happy to see these guys win a football game.”
Arizona State lost the previous two games it played on last-minute TDs and three more to COVID-19 issues.
Arizona had its opener canceled due to the coronavirus and lost its first four games, most recently 24-13 to Colorado last weekend.
The odd, twisting season came to a conclusion in the desert with the most unusual game in the history of a series that dates to 1899.
The Sun Devils quickly turned it into a laugher.
Taylor was about six yards deep when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown — Lewis said “What is he doing” in the headset — and Arizona State got the ball back at Arizona’s 4-yard line after Gary Brightwell lost the first of his three fumbles. Trayanum scored on the next play to put the Sun Devils up 14-0 in less than a minute.
They kept going.
Daniels pinballed off defenders for a 20-yard TD run and hit a wide-open Ricky Pearsall on a 31-yard score, White broke off a 93-yard TD run and Daniyel Ngata scored on a 3-yard run.
Arizona State led 42-7 at halftime — most first-half points in Territorial Cup history — despite being outgained 260-241 in total yards.
“We were ready to play. We were prepared,” Arizona tight end Bryce Wolma said. “Not much to say. It’s embarrassing.”
The game had long been out of reach when ASU’s Jackson He scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Arizona State’s players acted as if he had just scored the winning touchdown.
A walk-on, He is believed to be the only Chinese-born player in FBS and the Sun Devils have celebrated his heritage by putting his name in Chinese on the back of his jersey.
He entered in the fourth quarter and, after White stepped out at the 1 to give his teammate a chance to score, bulled through a defender into the end zone for the first touchdown by a Chinese-born player in FBS history.
He pointed to the back of his jersey and was mobbed by teammates after the score. The support continued with tweets from around the world, long after the game.
“I’ve already received a lot of messages,” said He, who picked Jackson as his American name because he’s a Michael Jackson fan. “I strongly feel their love for this game and for me. I’m so grateful.”
