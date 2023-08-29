ASU Dillingham

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham discusses the program’s self-imposed postseason ban for the upcoming season and starting quarterback Jaden Rashada’s progress in practice. (Photo by Reece Andrews/Cronkite News)

While Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham tried Monday to help his team put news of a self-imposed postseason bowl ban behind it, some prominent ASU boosters lamented the decision to impose the ban now.

The news of the ban comes amid an NCAA investigation that began in June 2021 into recruiting violations committed at ASU under former coach Herm Edwards. The violations took place primarily during an NCAA-imposed summer recruiting dead period in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

