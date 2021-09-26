BISBEE —Longtime Bisbee resident Dick Atkinson has been notified of his upcoming election into the University of Missouri athletics Hall of Fame.
A dinner and an induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, in Columbia, Missouri, with ceremonies continuing Oct. 2 at the football game with Tennessee.
Atkinson, 90, will not be at the ceremony in person and sent a homemade video of his acceptance of the honor.
“In retrospect my baseball career at Mizzou was the prime catalyst for my entire future,” he said. “I was blessed to play for a great coach and with a talented, dedicated team that performed at the highest levels of college baseball, concluding with a silver medal in the NCAA College World Series.”
According to Dick’s son, Rick Jr., the news of his dad’s induction came in a phone call from Ryan Alpert, deputy athletics director at UM. Other honorees include a football player, a basketball player, and three from track and field. Commemorative plaques will be on permanent display inside the Mizzou athletics facility.
This is Atkinson’s third hall of fame induction. The coach and baseball player was inducted into the Cochise College Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Cherokee County Community High School Hall of Fame. Dick’s 1945 high school football team in Columbus, Kansas, went 9-0. The city of Columbus created a hall of fame about two decades ago, about the time the team was inducted, Atkinson says.
Atkinson attended the University of Missouri from 1948 through 1952 on a baseball scholarship.
Some of his collegiate career highlights include 16 strikeouts in a win over Nebraska and a win over the defending NCAA champion Oklahoma Sooners, as the Tigers won the 1952 conference championship that year. Dick later struck out 12 against St. Louis University in the regional championship game. That victory put Mizzou into the NCAA College World Series. His 1-0 win in a CWS game helped elevate Mizzou to national prominence.
Atkinson received several offers from major league scouts, and he signed with the St. Louis Browns, now the Baltimore Orioles. Four teammates also signed professional baseball contracts.
Some of Atkinson’s players, after graduation from Cochise College, attended Mizzou and played for his former coach, the legendary Hi Simmons. One of those players was Red Young from the 1972 championship team.
“Red’s power hitting with the Tigers is enshrined in several categories in Mizzou’s records book,” Atkinson said. “I believe he and Bo Hall engaged in a friendly rivalry as teammates in the 1971 season. The two best power hitters I ever coached. As you know, Bo Hall’s work ethic greatly inspired his teammates. He likely was a factor to help bring out the best in Red, who also had a great work ethic.”
Atkinson coached baseball for one year in 1966 at Bisbee High School before moving to Cochise College, where he would coach for 12 more seasons. His BHS baseball team won the state championship, a 2-0 victory over Avondale Agua Fria. Atkinson’s 1972 Cochise College team won a state division championship. He served terms as athletic director and department chairman and was on the governor’s 1975 Title IX Task Force. His full-time employment spanned 25 years, from 1966 until early retirement in 1991, when he embarked on a new career in professional golf.
“This is such an honor,” Atkinson said of the induction. “This is something that is really special to me. It’s such a big university and they’ve had a lot of people go through there. To be inducted into their hall of fame really pumped me and I’m still pumped. My time at Missouri was a very special time in my life.”
Dick and his wife, Wilma, have been married 67 years. Besides Rick Jr., they have two other children, Vicki and Debbie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.