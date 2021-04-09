DOUGLAS — What can only be described as a long and frustrating season for Cochise College women's basketball coach Misty Opat and her team came to an end Tuesday in an 87-43 loss to Eastern Arizona College in the first round of the Region 1 playoffs.
Cochise finishes the season 0-11 and had five additional games canceled because of COVID-19.
Eastern jumped to a 21-8 first quarter lead and padded that to 47-18 at the half.
In the second half Eastern outscored Cochise 40-25, coming away with the convincing win while advancing to the Region 1 finals where they will face Arizona Western which beat Central Arizona College 65-64 on Tuesday for the Region 1 championship.
“Eastern Arizona imposed their size and dominated the paint,” said Raven Williams, assistant coach for the Cochise women.
Looking back on the season, Opat said “Clearly we are disappointed in the results of this season. In what was a very unique year with the pandemic schedule, our young ladies were able to finish an 11-game season.
“The season is complete, but in a normal year we would only be in November of our player development, get a chance to get more skill work in and get better.
“I want to thank our young ladies for managing adversity all season.”
All Region honors announced
Freshman Tatjana Tatar from Toms River, New Jersey, was the only member of the Cochise women to receive post-season honors.
Tatar was awarded Second Team All-ACCAC honors and Second Team Region 1 honors. She averaged 10.9 points per game, seventh in the conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.