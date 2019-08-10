BEARING DOWN: Arizona football preparing for season opener against Hawaii

TUCSON — The Arizona Wildcats enjoyed a brief practice Friday night in preparation for one of their final scrimmages of fall camp Saturday morning.
With the season opener at Hawaii just two weeks away and camp winding down, the enthusiasm among the fan base and the players on the team has grown.
“(The excitement level of the team) is very high, we’re really excited,” running back J.J. Taylor said. “We can’t wait, we’ve been waiting for the season to start back up and being able to go against somebody else.”
Friday night’s practice session was focused heavily on assignments and preparing the Cats special teams units for various situations. Once again the team practiced their two minute drill, something that will be key for the Wildcats to execute in-game in 2019.
Once the Cats wrapped up their practice session they ventured back to the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and Taylor splitting off to speak with the assembled media.
Quote of the night
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone on whether ‘establishing the run’ is still prevalent: “Yeah but I’m old, like I grew up establishing the run. I remember when (offenses) used to go under center. How about that? Crazy. And we actually had what they call ‘fullbacks’ back in those days ... I’m a lot more comfortable when I feel that we can run the football.”
Featured returner
Taylor enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, rushing for 1,434 yards and six touchdowns en route to being named an Associated Press Third-Team All-American and being tabbed to the All-Pac-12 first team. His 1,434 hashes last year were the fourth-most in a single season in Arizona history and were the seventh-most in the nation for 2018. Going into the 2019 season, Taylor finds himself No. 10 in school history with 2,542 rushing yards, 959 shy of breaking into the top three.
Taylor ended last year on a tear, rushing for over 100 yards in four of the Wildcats final five contests. His other triple-digit rushing game was a breakout 284-yard performance on the ground at Oregon State on Sept. 22, etching his name into the Wildcats record books once again as the fourth-highest single-game rushing total in school history.
Many things combine to make Taylor one of the most dangerous running backs in the country, but one stands out above the rest for Cats offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone.
“I think No. 1 is his work ethic,” Mazzone said. “He’s one of the hardest-working kids on the team, even when we’re not giving him a lot of the scrimmage reps right now during camp just to save (his legs) a little bit. He still puts in the most mileage every day, so he’s a hard worker.”
Featured newcomers
Kwabena Watson, a 6-foot-2 defensive end, joined the Wildcats after a prep career at Edison High School in Fresno, Calif. While earning three varsity letters and participating in 34 games, Watson picked up 114 total tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, and 11.0 sacks. He starred on the mat as well, earning three varsity wrestling letters and claiming a sixth-place national finish. Coming out of Edison HS he was tabbed as a three-star prospect and a top 100 player in the state of California.
“Long, athletic defensive end that has great ‘get off’ and a knack for getting to the quarterback. Was a top wrestler in high school, so he knows about leverage and body control,” the coaching staff said of Watson on signing day.
Michael Wiley joined the Wildcats backfield out of Strake Jesuit High School in Houston, Texas and has impressed routinely throughout fall camp so far.
Over two varsity seasons and 22 games, Wiley rushed for 2,632 yards and 29 touchdowns while also hauling in 35 receptions for 416 yards and four scores. As a senior in 2018, he averaged 142.6 yards per game and found the end zone 19 times, earning first team All-District honors. He also competed in basketball and track while continuing his success in the classroom as an honor roll student.
“Man, that guy has got some wiggle to him,” Mazzone said when asked what Wiley brings to the table. “What’s probably impressed me the most about him is his football IQ — he’s got really great knowledge of the game, got great feel for it.”