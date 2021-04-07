BENSON —The Benson Bobcats baseball team improved their season record to 4-0 with victories over the San Miguel Vipers and the St. Augustine Wolves.
The Bobcats took on the San Miguel Vipers on March 30 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson.
First at bat, the Bobcats took a solid 13-run lead in the top of the first inning while holding the Vipers scoreless. Both teams were scoreless in the second; the third had the Bobcats adding no additional runs to the scoreboard while the Vipers added one to bring the score to 13-1.
Adding two more for the Bobcats and one for the Vipers in the fourth, the score would go to 15-2. With the Bobcats scoring three in the fifth and the Vipers adding six of their own, the Bobcats would win by the 10-run rule 18-6.
“It was our first game of the year under the lights,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Some of our players hadn’t played a night game before. Everyone got a chance to play and contribute to our win.”
Pitching for the Bobcats were freshman Colton Bellmore with one strikeout and one walk, freshman Dalton Crockett with one strikeout and two walks and junior Adhmar Vargas with four strikeouts and one walk. Offensively for Benson junior Antonio Rigney had two runs and one double; sophomore Gilberto Loya had one run; sophomore Angel Rigney had two runs, three hits (including one double and one triple) and six RBIs; junior Wyatt Wilharm had three runs, three hits (including one double), and two RBIs; senior Mason Fletcher had two runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Brok Determan had two runs, one hit and one RBI; Bellmore had one hit and one RBI; junior Davin Judd had one run and one hit; junior Tristan Martinez had two runs, two hits and three RBIs; junior Zach Laura had one hit; senior Grayson Judd had one run, two hits and one RBI; freshman Brett Gronlund had one run and one hit; freshman Aiden Bowling had one run; junior Mundo Esparza had one hit and one RBI; senior Robert Lopez had one RBI; and freshman Gabriel Montijo had one hit.
In the Bobcats’ game with the St. Augustine Wolves on April 1 neither team scored in the first two innings.
The Wolves put four runs on the scoreboard while holding the Bobcats scoreless in the third to lead 4-0. The fourth and fifth innings had both teams scoreless. In the sixth inning, the Bobcats held the Wolves scoreless while adding three runs to bring the score to 4-3. The seventh and final inning had the Bobcats again holding the Wolves scoreless while adding two runs to win the game 5-4.
“Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance during the first three innings,” Trujillo said, “but we made some adjustments at the plate to hit the ball better and win the game.”
Pitching for the Bobcats were: Esparza with two strikeouts and one walk and Determan with nine strikeouts and two walks. Offensively Antonio Rigney had one run and two hits; Angel Rigney had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Fletcher had one run, two hits and one RBI; Martinez had one run, three hits and one RBI; Laura had one hit and one RBI; and Lopez had one run.
