BENSON —The Benson Bobcats hosted the Bisbee Pumas in their first home game of the season, taking a 12-2 victory.
The first inning had both teams scoreless but in the bottom of the second Benson scored to take a 1-0 lead.
Holding the Pumas scoreless in the third while adding two more runs, the Bobcats upped their lead to 3-0. Bisbee came back in the fourth with two runs.
In the fifth inning Benson scored two more for a 5-2 lead. The Bobcats scored seven runs to end the game in the sixth on the 10-run run.
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Brok Determan, 3⅓ innings, three strikeouts; and junior Mundo Esparza, 2⅓ innings, two strikeouts.
Offensively for Benson, senior Mason Fletcher had one run and one RBI; junior Wyatt Wilharm had three runs and one RBI; junior Tristan Martinez had two runs and four RBIs; junior Antonio Rigney had one run and two RBIs; and sophomore Angel Rigney had two runs.
“Everyone contributed to our win,” Bobcat coach Fred Trujillo said. “Defensively we played well with no errors and turned one double play. Offensively, we made some hitting adjustments in the third inning to start hitting more in the later innings.”
Pitching for Pumas, sophomore David Zamudio went 5⅓ innings with five strikeouts. EJ Hernandez threw in relief.
“We played fairly well today and held off Benson until the fifth inning,” Bisbee coach Gilbert Villegas said. “We were down 3-2 and a couple of errors with runners on base and a couple of hits later we were down 7-2. Then we didn’t score on the top of the sixth and I had to pull David because he was reaching his max pitching limit and another couple of errors added more runs and we were 10 runs down and the game was called.
“David will do well in this league because he is a lefty pitcher and batters are having a difficult time picking up his pitches. We played five good innings today, now we need to play seven solid innings to contend, which we are on track to do as long as we play like we did today. My understanding is Benson is the team to beat in our region, we were also short two starters today, we could and should have beat them.”
Benson will be in Tucson on Tuesday to take on the San Miguel Vipers at 6 p.m. at the Kino Sports Complex. On Thursday the Bobcats will host the St. Augustine Wolves at 4 p.m.
The Pumas will be in Kearny to play Ray on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. On Thursday they will host the Valley Union Blue Devils at 6 p.m. and on Friday they will be in Willcox for a 4 p.m. game.
Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
