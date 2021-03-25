WILLCOX —The Benson baseball team traveled to Willcox on March 23 to take on the Cowboys and took a 16-2 victory. It was the first game for the Bobcats and the third for Willcox.
Benson scored three runs in the top of the first inning but Willcox countered with two in the bottom half of the inning.
Leading by one going into the second, Benson increased its lead by adding four more runs to lead 7-2. The Bobcats would score four in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth while holding Willcox scoreless through four innings.
“We hit the ball well for our first game of the season,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said, “even though we did miss a couple hits and runs and steals.”
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Wyatt Wilharm, who threw the first four innings and shut out the Cowboys in the second, third, and fourth innings; and junior Mundo Espanza, who threw one inning. Junior Antonio Rigney had three runs and three hits, sophomore Gilberto Loya had one run, sophomore Angel Rigney had three runs and four hits, Wilharm had two runs and three hits, senior Mason Fletcher had two runs and two hits, junior Brok Determan had two runs and three hits, freshman Dalton Crockett had one run, junior Zach Laura had one hit and senior Grayson Judd had one run and two hits.
Pitching for the Cowboys was sophomore Ayden Fuentes, who went five innings, recording six strikeouts. Senior Ote Allsup had a double and sophomore Cristian Pando had a two-run home run.
“We stayed with them through the first two innings,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We have young players who don’t have much game time experience at the varsity level but they’re gaining that experience every day. We knew Benson would be tough; they have a good team.
The Bobcats are 1-0; the Cowboys are 0-4, losing 9-8 to Thatcher on Wednesday.
The Bobcats will be competing today at home against the Bisbee Pumas. The Cowboys will be traveling to Pima to take on the Roughriders today.
