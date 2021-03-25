WILLCOX —The Benson Bobcats traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls on March 23 and took a 16-1 victory.
This was the first game for the Bobcats; the third for the Cowgirls who went into the contest with a 2-0 record.
Pitching for Benson was senior Emily Darwin; pitching for the Cowgirls was sophomore Jesse Gonzalez.
The first inning had the Bobcats starting strong, putting four runs on the scoreboard. Darwin struck out the first three Willcox batters. The second inning had Benson adding three more runs on a home run by sophomore Tatum Benson.
Willcox did not score, and Benson led 7-0. Benson added two runs in the third while holding Willcox scoreless.
The Cats increased their lead to 9-0 and added two more in the fourth.
Willcox put one run on the scoreboard to end the inning 11-1. The fifth inning had the Bobcats scoring an inning high five runs and holding the Cowgirls to no runs in the bottom of the fifth.
“Willcox has a good, quality team,” Benson coach Brittney Batten said. “They competed from the beginning to the end, they had a lot of fight in them – they never gave in. Their pitcher definitely throws the ball hard.”
Darwin threw all five innings, finishing with 10 strikeouts while walking three. Offensively for the Bobcats, T. Benson had three runs, one home run, two doubles and 4 RBIs; sophomore Celina Wilharm, three runs, two hits and a double; sophomore Grace Parke, one run and one RBI; Darwin, three runs, one double and an RBI; sophomore Trinity Bullock, one hit and 2 RBIs; senior Lily Speer, one run, one hit and 2 RBIs; senior Teresa Garza had two runs, two doubles and one RBI; freshman Riley Francione had one hit; junior Shaylin Taylor had one RBI; senior Taylor Fenn had one run and one RBI; senior Brooklynne Pullis had one double and one RBI; junior Reya Adkins had one run.
“This win was a team effort,” Batten said. “It wasn’t our best showing at the plate but we did get a few hard hits. The weather was awful but we handled it well; you have to be mentally tough handling weather issues and not make it your excuse.”
For Willcox, Gonzalez threw for all five innings, striking out three while walking four. Felix had one double, Tunks had one run and one double and Ebert had one hit.
“Our girls were excited to play Benson, maybe too excited,” Willcox coach Trevor Ward said. “Once we settled down we were OK. They stayed positive, focused and never gave up. The key to a successful program is that you never give up and they didn’t. Benson is a very well-coached team. We were the victims of their great playing.”
The Bobcats are 1-0; the Cowgirls are 4-1.
The Bobcats will be taking on the Bisbee Pumas at home today. The Cowgirls will be traveling to Pima todayto take on the Roughriders.
