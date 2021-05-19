PHOENIX — The Benson Bobcats baseball team definitely believes in second chances — their 6-3 victory over the Scottsdale Christian Academy Eagles in the 2A state championship game definitely proves that.
The Bobcats made it into the state title game after an unusual set of circumstances led to the overturning of their loss to the Miami Vandals 3-1 in the semifinal game on Friday.
The game results were changed to a 1-0 victory by forfeit after it was determined the Vandals’ pitcher was not given the required amount of recovery time following their last game.
The Bobcats, who had resigned themselves to losing in the semifinals, were now headed to the state championship game against the No. 1 team in the 2A state rankings — the Eagles.
The Eagles entered the championship game with a record of 15-2, Benson had a 12-2 record and was ranked second in the 2A.
On Saturday at Diablo Stadium, the Bobcats proved they were No. 1
Benson took to the plate first and was held scoreless in the top half of the inning while the Eagles posted one in the bottom of the inning.
The second inning had both teams scoring two runs but it was the third inning that gave Benson its decisive lead that would carry them the rest of the game.
Scoring four runs in the top of the third, the Bobcats took a 6-3 lead.
Neither team scored through the next four innings, and the Bobcats emerged victorious.
“Emotionally we were up for this game,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Everything just seemed to fall into place. I knew we had a great chance to win. Our kids worked hard, believed in the process and it became a reality.”
Pitching for the Bobcats were junior Adhmar Vargas and junior Mundo Esparza.
Offensively for Benson junior Antonio Rigney had one run; sophomore Angel Rigney had two runs; junior Wyatt Wilharm had one run and one hit; junior Brok Determan had one hit and one RBI; junior Tristan Martinez had two runs, two hits and one RBI; and senior Grason Judd had two hits and two RBIs.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Trujillo said. “They never gave up. We were not going to be denied.”
The last time the Bobcats took the state title was in 1987 under the direction of Coach Ken Smith, Trujillo’s high school baseball coach in the 1970’s. Now Trujillo is working to keep the baseball dreams of the Benson former coaches and players alive as he continues to trust the process and build on the legacy he learned years ago while playing on the same field that he now coaches on.
“Not many teams get a second chance. We did!”
