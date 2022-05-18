TEMPE — In a rematch of last year’s Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 2A state baseball championship game, the defending champ Benson Bobcats came up short against the Scottsdale Christian Academy Eagles 6-5 Saturday at Diablo Stadium.
The Bobcats had a 20-10 overall record in the regular season and 9-1 in 2A East. To reach the championship game, they defeated Trivium Prep 9-0 and then Willcox and Miami by identical scores of 11-3.
In the championship game against the Eagles, the Bobcats jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Leadoff batter Antonio Rigney singled to start the game. He later scored on a Tristan Martinez pop fly. After being hit by a pitch then stealing second, Angel Rigney scored on a passed ball.
The Eagles rallied to take the lead 4-2 by scoring one in the second inning and three more in the third. Pitcher Dalton Crocket replaced Tristan Martinez in the third for Benson.
The Bobcats mounted a rally of their own and scored three to retake the lead in the fourth. Zach Laura tripled to lead off the fourth, then later scored. Gilberto Loya and AntonioRigney also scored.
The fifth inning was scoreless; the Eagles added two more in the sixth to retake the lead. Angel Rigney replaced Crocket on the mound for Benson and got out of the inning.
Wyatt Wilharm doubled to lead off the seventh, putting the potential tying run on second. But the Eagles’ pitching prevailed, stranding Wilharm and shutting down Benson.
Lara led the Bobcats with two hits in three at-bats. Martinez, Angel Rigney and Wilharm each had an RBI.
Crocket took the pitching loss for Benson, allowing four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Tristan allowed two runs and two hits in the two innings he pitched.
“We made some fundamental mistakes in catching grounders and making throws,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “It was a good game, we played well up to a point. We made a couple base running mistakes, but we were hitting the ball really good.”
Trujillo coaches Benson, assisted by Tony Rodriguez and Alex Montijo. All three are Benson alums and Montijo is the junior varsity coach.
“When they brought in (Jack Mongomery) to pitch, he really spun the ball around and we didn’t make an adjustment on him,” Trujillo said. “That was the turning point of the game. We struggled with that curve ball and didn’t adjust to it.”
Following SCA’s jubilant celebration after the final out, as players gathered for the traditional handshake between teams, an altercation occurred when a Benson player struck an Eagles player. The near-scuffle was immediately brought under control first by players and then surrounding adults, but not before an SCA player ended up on the ground.
A Scottsdale Christian coach and Martinez of Benson were first to attend to the fallen Eagle. The Arizona Interscholastic Association is said to be looking into the incident. The Herald/Review will have more on this once the investigation is completed.
Although the behavior stunned onlookers and surprised coaches, the celebrations resumed with the awarding of trophies, photos and a Gatorade dunk for the Eagles coach. Both teams graciously returned to the middle of the field for handshakes and congratulatory embraces.
“We really respect you guys; we do, we really respect you guys. Great game,” SCA coach Tim Salmon said while approaching the Benson coaches and team, despite the lack of sportsmanship by the Benson player. Trujillo was apologetic for the behavior to the SCA coaching staff and team.
With the season behind them and seven seniors graduating, Trujillo moves on to the next phase of his season.
“We start an evaluation of where we’re at,” he said. “We talk to all the players, and we discuss what we expect from them next year. We tell them what to work on to be in a starting position and get more playing time.”
Benson’s roster is deep, and while top starters like Wilharm and Antonio Rigney will be missed, Trujillo said, “We’ll be OK, we have about 20 kids ready to step up. We couldn’t even bus them all up here. We have our middle-school program too, and they tell me there are eight or nine players that are really good, they can play.
“Only two teams in Arizona made it here. We would like to win it, but that’s the way it goes. As I told the kids ‘You can’t give a good team extra outs, because if you do they’re going to take advantage of it’, and that’s what we did.”
