SCOTTSDALE — Benson’s bid for a perfect season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the 2A state championship game. The Bobcats fell to Santa Cruz Valley 42-7 at Coronado High School.
The Dust Devils opened the scoring on their first drive of the game and carried their offensive momentum throughout. Benson looked to respond with a touchdown of its own on the first drive of the game but was unable to convert on fourth and goal. The Bobcats lost their leading rusher, Devin Bowling, with just over two minutes left in the first quarter due to an injury. Bowling did not return to the game. Santa Cruz Valley led 7-0 at the end of the first 12 minutes.
Benson’s defense had a big sack to start the second quarter, giving its fans something to cheer about. The Dust Devils were able to move the ball downfield and were looking to score. Benson sophomore Angel Rigney intercepted a pass by the Dust Devils at the Bobcats’ 5-yard line to give the Bobcats offense another chance to tie the game. Benson quarterback Brok Determan heaved the ball under pressure and was picked off at midfield by Santa Cruz.
The Bobcats defense held the Dust Devils on the ensuing drive and Ricky Garcia blocked a Santa Cruz field goal attempt midway through the quarter. Benson trailed 7-0 at the end of the first half.
Santa Cruz dominated the second half, scoring five touchdowns in the half while holding the Bobcats to one score.
The Dust Devils scored their second touchdown of the game less than 4 minutes into the third quarter to increase their lead to 14-0.
Benson’s Jace Barney scored on a 4-yard run less than three minutes later to put Benson on the board. Rigney made the extra point to make the score 14-7 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
However, Santa Cruz Valley answered 12 seconds later with a 42-yard scoring run. The No. 3 Dust Devils capitalized on a fumble by Determan late in the quarter to increase their lead to 28-7.
Santa Cruz Valley added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch the 2A Conference state championship.
Benson head coach Chris Determan told the Herald/Review before Saturday’s game that his team would have to stop the run game of Santa Cruz Valley, which the Bobcats struggled to do on Saturday. Benson will return all its players next season, which should make the Bobcasts favorites to return to the state title game.
Benson finishes the season with a 7-1 overall record and was the No. 1 team in the San Pedro Region and 2A Conference.
