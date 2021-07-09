BENSON — Benson High School hosted a six-team girls’ basketball summer league every Monday during June.
“We wanted to give the girls a chance to play basketball during the summer,” Benson varsity basketball coach Robert Bristow said. “It was definitely a positive experience with everyone getting playing time.”
The teams that participated were all from Cochise County— Benson, Buena, Douglas, St. David, Tombstone and Valley Union.
“The first year we had the league we only had three teams involved — Douglas, Valley Union, and us,” Bristow said. “Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we weren’t able to have the league. This year we added three more teams; next year we may add two more but we don’t want to have more than eight.”
Each of the teams was guaranteed two games a night. The games consisted of 20-minute halves with a running clock, the time only stopping for timeouts.
Happy to be back on the court with his team was Douglas girls’ coach Clint Hill.
“I would like to thank Benson High School and all their coaches that care about their programs for giving my girls the chance to improve their skills,” Hill said. “It was very well organized as usual. We unfortunately were one of the few schools in Southern Arizona who were unable to compete last year at all due to the circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Myself and my coaching staff really enjoyed the sounds of basketball again.”
St. David High School girls’ varsity coach Matthew Brogan was also glad his young athletes had the chance to play.
“We have a really young team who work hard and are very competitive,” Brogan said. “It was good to see how they responded to different game situations. I’m excited to see what the actual season brings us.”
“This was a great opportunity to get to know some of our players and have a jump start on the upcoming basketball season,” Tombstone High School girls’ varsity coach Beta Villegas said. “It also gave us the chance to preview the level of competition within our region.”
“This was a good experience for all our kids,” Valley Union High School varsity girls’ coach Bill Hahn said. “By the time the summer league was over, our players had improved quite a bit from where they started. This will definitely help us in the future.”
The final night of the league the teams played a closing tournament with Buena finishing on top.
“This was a big learning experience for us,” Buena girls’ coach Tommy Valenzuela said. “Being in the gym playing summer basketball after coming off the COVID restrictions — what could be better than that.”
There were many positives for Benson as the host of the girls’ summer league.
“We really appreciate the support of the Benson schools for letting us host the league every Monday night in June,” Bristow said. “We had several volunteers, including Katie Maakestad, Kasen Maakestad, Ammi Taylor and Dan Aten who helped with the scoreboards and the coaches who helped officiate the games. Overall, everything went very well. We’re looking forward to hosting the league again next summer.”
