BENSON —The Benson Bobcats softball team hosted their first home game of the season Friday, clubbing the Bisbee Pumas 23-2.
The Bobcats took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Scoring an additional six in the second inning, nine in the third inning and five in the fourth inning, they led 23-0 going into the fifth. The Pumas scored one run in the fourth and another in the fifth. Then game ended on the 10-run rule.
Pitching for the Bobcats were senior Teresa Garza, who threw six innings, with six strikeouts and a walk; and sophomore Celina Wilharm, who pitched one inning and struck out two.
Leading the Bobcats offensively were sophomore Trinity Bullock, a grand slam and nine RBIs; Garza, a home run and three RBIs; Willharm, a double and six RBIs; senior Kayla Sherman, a double and an RBI; and freshman Nevaeh Trejo with and RBI.
“Offensively we had an awesome day,” Benson coach Brittney Batten said. “We were hitting like we were on fire, with line drives and hard ground balls; every one of our players contributed to our win. Two of our players had solid defensive games. Celina Wilharm had a good defensive game at third base and Kayla Sherman ran down a fly ball in the left-center field gap to end the game – it was a beautiful catch.”
Pitching for the Pumas were senior Jenitzia Valenzuela who threw for three innings, striking out two; and senior Alizah Romo. who pitched one inning. Junior Alexia Lopez led Bisbee offensively with a home run and one RBI.
“We made some simple errors and couldn’t get a grove with hitting,” Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said. “I had one standout, Junior Alexia Lopez who hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Gabby Lopez stealing (Tatum Benson’s) home run in center field. Jenitzia Valenzuela got a base hit in the top of the fifth and Val Wright drove her in on a triple. Overall, the girls had fun.”
Benson, 2-0, will travel to Tucson to take on the St. Augustine Wolves on Thursday at 4 p.m.; on Saturday Benson will host the Payson Longhorns at 4 p.m.
Bisbee, 2-2, will be at Ray to meet the Bearcats on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.; on Thursday the Pumas will host the Valley Union Blue Devils at 4 p.m.
They will be in Willcox for a conference game Friday at 4 p.m.
Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
