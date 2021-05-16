PHOENIX — For the fourth consecutive season, the Benson Bobcats will be playing for the 2A softball state title.
Top-ranked Benson disposed of fourth-ranked Round Valley 9-1 Friday night in the 2A state semifinals at Rose Mofford Stadium.
With the win, Benson faced third-ranked River Valley Saturday evening for the 2A state softball championship. Results from that game will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
Against Round Valley, Celina Wilharm led off the bottom of the first with a single and later attempted to steal second. An error was made by the Elks on the play, allowing Wilharm to score.
In the bottom half of the third Wilharm scored again, this time off an Emily Darwin single. ayla Sherman followed with a bases-clearing double that scored Darwin, Teresa Garza and Trinity Bullock, giving Benson a 5-0 lead.
Round Valley scored its lone run in the top of the fourth, cutting Benson’s lead to 5-1.
The Bobcats came right back and put up two more runs in the bottom half of the inning before adding the final two runs of the game in the fifth as Riley Francione and Garza each scored, giving Benson an eight-run cushion.
Benson had 11 hits. Darwin hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored; Wilharm was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Sherman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; and Tatum Benson, Shaylin Taylor, Taylor Fenn and Brooklynne Pullis each had one hit.
Darwin was the winning pitcher, going the distance. The Benson senior threw 105 pitches, gave up one run and five hits, struck out 10 and walked one.
“I’m very proud of our girls and their willingness to accept competition last night,” Benson coach Brittney Batten said Saturday. “Round Valley is a well-coached (huge shout out to Darin Emerald for all his hard work with them), strong offensive team and the Elks didn’t back off or ‘let down’ for a single inning against us.
“They forced us to make plays and play strong defense. Although we didn’t play our best game defensively, I thought our girls did a great job of not letting mistakes carry over into our approaches at the plate. They welcomed the challenge and played hard.”
In preparation for the state championship game Batten said her team needs to take care of the “little things,” play as a team and not go away from the things they know how to do well.
“I’m so proud of all the hard work our girls have put in to reach this point, and I can’t wait to see how they decide they want to finish it,” she said.
The Bobcats have been in the 2A state title game in 2017, 2018 and 2019, winning it in 2017 and 2018. Due to COVID-19 there were no state playoffs in 2020.
