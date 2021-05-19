Benson softball comes up short in 2A state finals

The Benson Bobcats show off their 2A state softball runner-up trophy. Benson is coached by Brittney Batten, who is assisted by Peter Meza, Clint Wilharm, Trey Francione and Bert Cardenas. Managers are Jamie Darwin and Jennifer Baker. Players are Riley Francione, Taylor Fenn, Celina Wilharm, Brooklynne Pullis, Trinity Bullock, Nevaeh Trejo, Reya Adkins, Tatum Benson, Teresa Garza, Emily Darwin, Teagan Metheney, Kayla Sherman, Grace Parke, Shaylin Taylor, and Lily Speer.

 Photo Mark Jones, Maxpreps

PHOENIX —The Benson Bobcats softball team finished its season in the 2A state championship game, falling 3-2 to the River Valley Dust Devils on Saturday at Rose Mofford Sports Complex.

With the game scoreless through the first five innings, the Dust Devils were able to put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning. Benson came back in the bottom of the sixth with a single by senior Taylor Fenn, and with two outs, senior Emily Darwin’s two-run home run over the center field fence.

The seventh and deciding inning had the Bobcats holding the Dust Devils but unable to score in the bottom of the inning.

Pitching for the Bobcats was senior Emily Darwin, who went the distance, gave up three runs, four hits, walked two and struck out 10.

Offensively senior Taylor Fenn had one run and one hit; sophomore Celina Wilharm had one hit; Darwin had one run, one home run and two RBIs; and junior Shaylin Taylor had one hit.

“Emily was solid at the plate and pitched a gem of a game,” Benson coach Brittney Batten said. “Offensively we did not have our best showing; we struggled to execute our short game and put the ball in play. River Valley is a well-coached, very competitive team. They were the best hitting team we’ve seen all season. They had a great defense with a solid pitcher and catcher. I was impressed with how they handled themselves on the field. Regardless of the outcome, we had a great season and I’m proud of every one of our girls.”

The Bobcats finished as 2A state runners-up with a 20-2 record overall and 2A South champions at 10-0.

“This season we really came together as a team,” Batten said. “I’m most proud of watching how they grew as teammates, always having each other’s backs more than thinking about themselves. We’ll miss this year’s senior leadership on the field but we look forward to seeing what their futures hold.”

