BISBEE — The Benson Bobcats softball team improved its record to 13-0 Tuesday after thumping the Bisbee Pumas 24-2 at Bisbee High School.
Benson sent 15 batters to the plate in first inning, scoring 10 runs off three hits, three hit-by-pitch batters, four walks and an error.
After failing to score in the second Benson added three more runs in the third to lead 13-0.
The Bobcats nearly doubled their lead in the fourth when they scored 11 runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit by pitch, taking a 24-0 lead.
Bisbee scored its lone runs of the game on a two-run blast by Alexia Lopez, which scored Gabby Lopez, who had singled.
Celina Wilharm was the winning pitcher. She threw all four innings, gave up two runs and three hits, fanned eight and didn’t allow a walk.
Jenitzia Valenzuela and Alizah Romo pitched for Bisbee allowing 24 runs and 18 hits, fanning two and walking seven.
Wilharm hit 2-for-3 for Benson and had three RBIs; Nevaeh Trejo 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Teresa Garza 1-for-3 with three RBIs; Taylor Fenn and Riley Francione each were 2-for-2; Grace Parke was 2-for-3; and Reya Adkins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Alexis Lopez had both of Bisbee’s hits, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Benson improves to 13-0 overall, 7-0 in conference, 6-0 in region and remains ranked No. 1 in 2A.
Bisbee drops to 7-5 overall, 4-4 in conference, 4-3 in region. The Pumas will host Willcox Friday at 4 p.m. before heading to Elfrida Saturday for an 11 a.m. game with the Valley Union Blue Devils.
