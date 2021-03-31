BENSON — Benson’s boys and girls tennis team topped Safford Monday in a non-conference match.

The Benson girls eked out a 5-4 win over Safford, improving their record to 2-0, while the Benson boys snapped a two-game skid to start the season and picked up their first win, topping the Bulldogs 6-3.

In girls singles play the match was tied 3-3 going into doubles where the Bobcats won two of three.

Benson’s Paige Vaughn and Taylor Lutz won their No. 1 doubles match 8-0; Myranda Sutton and Dahlia Bustamante fell 8-5 in No. 2 doubles and at No. 3 doubles, Renee Yockey and Martha Rubalcava posted an 8-3 win.

Benson’s winners in singles came at No. 2 as Taylor Lutz posted an 8-1 win; No. 3 singles, as Myranda Sutton won by forfeit 1-0; Dahlia Bustamante, at No. 5 singles, was an 8-4 winner.

Paige Vaughn, playing No. 1 singles, lost her match 8-5; Grazia Andidero fell at No. 4 singles; and Martha Rubalcava fell 8-1 at No. 6 singles.

The boys, like the girls, were tied with Safford at 3-3 after singles play.

In doubles, the Bobcats won all three matches, taking the win.

Camden Waite and Liam Galloway Sprietsma, playing No. 1 doubles for Benson, posted an 8-6 win; Scott Lutz and Connor Curtis were 7-5 winners at No. 2 doubles; and at No. 3 doubles, Adam McBride and Aubry Harris won by forfeit 1-0.

In singles play, Waite won his No. 2 singles match 1-0; Lutz was a 8-2 winner at No. 3 singles; and Curtis won his No. 4 singles match 8-1.

Sprietsma lost his No. 1 singles match 8-6 while at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, Harris and McBride were both defeated 8-0.

Benson played host to Duncan on Tuesday and will host Thatcher on Thursday.

