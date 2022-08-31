BENSON —This year’s Benson Bobcats volleyball teams, with 13 players each on the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity rosters are seeing the excitement of volleyball in every aspect.
“I’m excited about the changes that we’ve made this year,” said second-year varsity coach Tara Thompson, a 1997 Benson alum who competed on the volleyball team. “Our varsity defense is going to be a lot stronger this year with two liberos and a defensive specialist that we will be able to interchange during the game.
“This year we have one preseason tournament (the Wolfpack Invitational). Tournaments are fun and definitely a learning experience. I like having tournaments toward the beginning of the season before we start any game play so we can work out any kinks. Our goal is to make it to state, so we want to focus on our conference games during the season.”
The assistant coaches are equally excited for the start of the season, the talent they see developing and the positive growth in the program.
“I love coaching volleyball; it’s awesome,” said third-year freshman coach Angie Palmer, a 1992 Benson alum who played volleyball. “I love Benson and I’ve told my children that I’m proud that they are Bobcats as well.
“This year I see a lot of talent, unity, excitement and communication among all three teams. I’m really excited for our freshmen and the talent they are bringing to our program. Last year our freshmen didn’t have an eighth-grade season due to COVID but these girls had a volleyball season last year and it definitely shows.”
First-year junior varsity coach Summer Walter sees her 13 players getting to know each other as a team as they continue to make improvements.
“I have high hopes for us this year,” Walter said. “Everyone comes to practice with a great attitude and ready to work. A lot of our players are stepping up to take leadership positions. I’m focusing as the hitting coach. I’m very excited to see them get up to the net and take big swings, swing hard and always do their best, not being timid when they get to the net. I want all our players to come out of this season knowing they learned a lot, advanced in their skills and grew as a player.”
Assistant varsity coach Tanya Fuentes, in her second year, appreciates the strengths she sees developing.
“This year I’m seeing a lot of energy with all our teams,” Fuentes said. “Their communication and togetherness is great. I’ve seen a lot of development in our hitting and passing; their position on the court is laid out really well. This is all going to continue to get better and better as we move forward with our season.”
The team captains are enthusiastic.
“I’m really excited for this year,” said captain Tatum Benson, in her fourth year on the varsity. “Our team isn’t just individual players, but we have a good chemistry, we are playing together, communicating, and we have a good energy within the team. Everyone wants to keep getting better and learn more; everyone is very coachable.”
Co-captain junior Jamey Darwin, in her third year, is a middle hitter.
“I’m honored to be the team’s co-captain,” Darwin said. “As a team, we all know each other and get along really well; we’re all friends. I enjoy playing middle hitter. I like the hitting but I especially like the blocking. I’m excited to keep improving on my volleyball skills this season and seeing what we can do together as a team.”
The Benson Bobcats are members of the 2A East Region with the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowgirls.
Benson will be at the Wolfpack Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, at St. Augustine Catholic High School in Tucson. Last year the Bobcats won the Desert Christian Eagle Invitational championship
Benson will host its first regular-season game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, against the Valley Union Blue Devils of the 1A Tucson Southeast Region; they will travel to Tucson on Friday, Sept. 9, to take on the St. Augustine Wolves of the 2A South Region.
