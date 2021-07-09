BENSON — The Benson High School varsity soccer team, along with head coach Adrianna Silvestri, are hosting a youth soccer camp for all skill levels from ages 5 through 14.

“We are sponsoring the camp to promote soccer as a sport for the children in our community and surrounding communities,” Silvestri said. “This is also a great warmup and skills practice for the AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) season that starts in early August.”

The camp will take place at the Benson High School football field on July 12, 14 and 16 from 8-10 a.m. Those attending are asked to wear shorts, a T-shirt and tennis shoes or cleats (and shin guards if possible) and to bring sunscreen and a water bottle. The cost of the camp is $15 per child.

For additional information, contact Silvestri by email at asilvestri@bensonusd.org or by phone at 520-720-6878.

