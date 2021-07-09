BENSON — The Benson High School varsity soccer team, along with head coach Adrianna Silvestri, are hosting a youth soccer camp for all skill levels from ages 5 through 14.
“We are sponsoring the camp to promote soccer as a sport for the children in our community and surrounding communities,” Silvestri said. “This is also a great warmup and skills practice for the AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization) season that starts in early August.”
The camp will take place at the Benson High School football field on July 12, 14 and 16 from 8-10 a.m. Those attending are asked to wear shorts, a T-shirt and tennis shoes or cleats (and shin guards if possible) and to bring sunscreen and a water bottle. The cost of the camp is $15 per child.
For additional information, contact Silvestri by email at asilvestri@bensonusd.org or by phone at 520-720-6878.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.