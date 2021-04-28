BISBEE— The Bisbee Pumas baseball team won back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.
On Friday the Pumas battled back from a first-inning deficit to beat Willcox 9-6 at the Warren Ballpark. The win avenged an earlier 20-9 loss to the Cowboys.
Willcox scored three runs in the top of the first, taking a 3-0 lead. It left the bases loaded when the inning ended, which would come back to haunt them.
Bisbee countered with four runs in the bottom of the first to go up 4-3. Another Pumas run in the third made the score 5-3. Willcox added a run in the top of the fourth, pulling within one at 5-4. In the bottom of the fifth Bisbee added four more runs for a 9-4 lead.
Freshman Jose Mendez and sophomore David Zamudio pitched for Bisbee, allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out five and walking five.
Bisbee had 10 hits. Zamudio hit 3-for-4 while Diego Chavez and Manny Amaya each were 2-for-4. Zergyo Adame and EJ Hernandez both were 1-for-4.
Willcox statistics were not available.
On Saturday the Pumas were in Elfrida, completing a season sweep of the Blue Devils in a 14-5 win.
Bisbee jumped out to a 4-0 lead and led 4-1 going into the top of the sixth when the Pumas erupted for nine runs and a 13-1 lead.
Valley Union countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning making the score 13-5.
Amaya picked up a complete game victory on the mound for Bisbee. He went seven innings, allowed five runs and nine hits, fanned five and walked two.
JJ Valenzuela and Levi Lawson each pitched for Valley Union, allowing 14 runs and 16 hits while fanning six and walking three.
Leading Bisbee at the plate was Amaya, who went 5-for-5. Chavez went 3-for-4, freshman MIchael Alvarez was 2-for-3, Zamudio was 2-for-5 and Tyler McBride, Jose Mendez and Hernandez each had one hit.
Junior Jace Mitchell led the Blue Devils, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs; Luis Enriquez was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Lairus Two-Moons, Jacob Sonke, Levi Lawson and Valenzuela each had one hit.
“I think we can move up in the standings,” Bisbee coach Gilbert Villegas said. “Willcox, Benson and Tombstone are all going head to head this week. Young guys are finally doing what I’m asking them to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.