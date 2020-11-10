SEDONA — The Bisbee Pumas’ first state playoff appearance in 20 years was short-lived as the Pumas fell in three straight games to the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions Tuesday in a 2A state play-in match.
Scores were 8-25, 11-25 and 15-25.
“We came out flat and were a bit nervous,” Bisbee coach Joni Giacomino said. “We played careful. Nothing seemed to gel. We are still very proud of these girls and how far they have come and improved.”
Bisbee finishes its season 7-8 overall.
